16-year-old girl killed after a ‘decorative post’ fell on her, police say

BOUNTIFUL, Utah — A 16-year-old girl has died from her injuries after a rock pillar fell on her Tuesday afternoon.

According to the West Bountiful police press release, first responders we called to the backyard of a home near the 800 W block of Heritage Point Lane at approximately 1:33 p.m.

West Bountiful police Chief Brandon Erekson told KSL TV the accident involved a group of teenagers in the home’s backyard. The 16-year-old girl was sent to a local hospital by ambulance, where she died from her injuries.

Police believe this was just an accident, and the post tipped over and fell on the girl.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more details when provided.