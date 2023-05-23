KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

EDUCATION & SCHOOLS

U.S. top doctor warns of social risks for teens this summer

May 23, 2023, 5:27 PM | Updated: 6:47 pm

Mike Anderson's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — The U.S. Surgeon General warns parents about teenagers overusing social media during summer break.

U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy issued a 25-page advisory laying out the risks of social media for kids on Tuesday.

“I’m very concerned now that social media is an important factor that is driving this youth mental health crisis,” Murthy said in an MSNBC interview.

The advisory details studies linking social media too; depression and anxiety, poor sleep, online harassment, and low self-esteem.

“This is a real point of concern here- when nearly half of kids are telling us that social media use makes them feel worse,” Murthy expressed.

Gov. Cox signs bill requiring parental approval for teens to join social media sites

The doctor is calling for more research into the impact of social media and is asking policymakers and tech companies to take action.

“This is pervasive. It is everywhere. That’s why it is so important that we support parents,” he said.

The White House is doing just that by mobilizing an interagency task force to identify current and emerging risks. The task force will also develop guidelines for tracking and preventing those risks.

Google is one of the tech companies that say they have developed tools to help parents — including the ability to set hard screen time limits.

“Over the last year, we’re seeing searches like how much screen time is too much for my kids or how do I keep my kids safe online increased by over 200%,” explained Megan Jones Bell, Clinical Director of Consumer and Mental Health for Google.

KSL 5 TV Live

Education & Schools

Some senior softball players will miss their graduation ceremonies...

Shara Park

Some student athletes to miss graduation because of sports schedules

Mixed emotions from student-athletes and their families as state playoffs overlap with graduation ceremonies this week.

19 hours ago

UPD vehicle...

Michael Houck

Kearns High School student brandished a handgun during fight, prompted lockouts

Three schools in Kearns were placed on lockout after a student pulled a gun on a man Tuesday afternoon.

19 hours ago

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 18: A view of the Banned Books table during the 2023 PEN America Literary ...

Associated Press

Georgia school’s book bans may break civil rights law, federal officials warn

The U.S. Department of Education has found that a suburban Atlanta school district's decision to remove some books from its libraries may have created a hostile environment that violated federal laws against race and sex discrimination.

2 days ago

This week on Sunday Edition, Doug discusses the ongoing investigation into the hoax school threats ...

KSL TV

Sunday Edition: Hoax School Threats, GSL Water Levels, Smith’s Ballpark Future

This week on Sunday Edition, Doug discusses the ongoing investigation into the hoax school threats that have been circulating, this year's record-breaking moisture is impacting the water levels of the Great Salt Lake, and how the Ballpark community is getting a say in the future of the Smith's Ballpark.

3 days ago

TAMPA, FL - JULY 15: A Moms for Liberty hat is seen in the hallway during the inaugural Moms For Li...

Elle Reeve and Samantha Guff

Colorado activist moms spy on each other in culture wars over schooling

Members of the conservative parental rights group Moms for Liberty are known for making impassioned and sometimes spicy speeches to school boards to complain that teachers are supposedly indoctrinating students.

4 days ago

legislative interim meeting...

Logan Stefanich, KSL.com 

Alpine School District board, superintendent subpoenaed by Utah lawmakers

Several Utah lawmakers on Thursday criticized Alpine School District's process of studying potential closures of five elementary schools during a committee meeting held during the Legislature's interim session.

4 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Asian little girl playing arcade game on the computer machines at the shopping mall outlets...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

U.S. top doctor warns of social risks for teens this summer