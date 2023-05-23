RSL’s Diego Luna Scores During USA’s U-20 World Cup Win Over Fiji

SALT LAKE CITY – Real Salt Lake’s Diego Luna helped the United States defeat Fiji during group play in the FIFA U-20 World Cup.

The U.S. Youth National Team faced Fiji at San Juan Stadium in San Juan, Argentina on Tuesday, May 23.

During the 66th minute of the contest, Luna bent a strike inside of the right post and around the goalkeeper for the match’s first goal.

Luna’s kick gave the United States a 1-0 lead.

Luna came off the bench and made a huge impact for the U.S.A.

After the Real Salt Lake midfielder’s play, the United States went on to add a pair of goals before the final whistle.

Cade Cowell scored Team USA’s second goal during the 88th minute. In extra time, Caleb Wiley buried a shot from close range off of a deflection. The goals stretched the United States’ lead to a final score of 3-0.

The U.S.A. controlled possession for 56 percent of the contest and had 31 shots compared to six by Fiji. The United States posted seven shots on target to Fiji’s two.

With the win, Team USA improved to a 2-0 record at the U-20 World Cup. The United States opened the tournament with a 1-0 victory against Ecuador.

The U.S.A. will play Slovakia to close out group play. The match will take place on Sunday, May 28 9 a.m. (MDT). The game will be televised on FS2.

About Diego Luna

Luna was a key piece in helping the U.S. secure a spot in the U-20 World Cup. The Real Salt Lake midifelder recorded a tournament-best five assists during the 2022 CONCACAF U-20 Championship. Luna also added a goal.

During 16 appearances for the United States, Luna has posted four goals and five assists for the Red, White, and Blue’s U-20 team.

Luna is the 10th RSL player to play for the United States’ U-20 team and the first since David Ochoa in 2019.

During his two seasons with Real Salt Lake, Luna has recorded 10 shots and two shots on goal in 18 matches. This season, the midfielder has played in five contests and posted two shots, including one shot on target.

This season, Real Salt Lake owns a 4-3-6 record and sits in 11th place in Major League Soccer’s Western Conference standings.

RSL’s next match is in the U.S. Open Cup against the Colorado Rapids on Wednesday, May 24 at 8 p.m. (MDT). The game will be broadcast on YouTube and KSL Sports Zone.

