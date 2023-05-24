KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

EQUALITY & DIVERSITY

Target suffers backlash for LGBTQ+ support, pulls some Pride month clothing

May 24, 2023, 12:44 PM | Updated: 2:06 pm

FILE - A worker collects shopping carts in the parking lot of a Target store on June 9, 2021, in Hi...

FILE - A worker collects shopping carts in the parking lot of a Target store on June 9, 2021, in Highlands Ranch, Colo. Target is removing certain items from its stores and making other changes to its LGBTQ merchandise nationwide ahead of Pride month, after an intense backlash from some customers including violent confrontations with its workers. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


NEW YORK (AP) — Target is removing some items from its stores and making other changes to its LGBTQ+ merchandise nationwide ahead of Pride month after intense backlash from some customers who confronted workers and tipped over displays.

“Since introducing this year’s collection, we’ve experienced threats impacting our team members’ sense of safety and well-being while at work,” Target said in a statement Tuesday. ”Given these volatile circumstances, we are making adjustments to our plans, including removing items that have been at the center of the most significant confrontational behavior.”

Target said that customers knocked down Pride displays at some stores, angrily approached workers and posted threatening videos on social media from inside the stores.

Target declined to specify Wednesday which items it was removing but among the ones that garnered the most attention were “tuck friendly” women’s swimsuits that allow trans women who have not had gender-affirming operations to conceal their private parts. Designs by Abprallen, a London-based company that designs and sells occult- and satanic-themed LGBTQ+ clothing and accessories, have also created backlash.

The Pride merchandise has been on sale since early May. Pride month is held in June.

Target confirmed that it has moved its Pride merchandise from the front of the stores to the back in some Southern stores after confrontations and backlash from shoppers in those areas.

Target’s response to confrontations in its stores is taking place as state legislatures introduce a record number of bills targeting LGBTQ+ individuals.

There are close to 500 anti-LGBTQ+ bills that have gone before state legislatures since the start of this year, an unprecedented number, according to the American Civil Liberties Union.

Those efforts focus on health, particularly gender-affirming health care for transgender youth, and education. State legislatures are pushing to prevent discussions in school regarding sexuality and gender identity.

At least 17 states have enacted laws restricting or banning gender-affirming care for transgender minors, though judges have temporarily blocked their enforcement in some, including Arkansas. An Associated Press analysis found that often those bills sprang not from grassroots or constituent demand, but from the pens of a handful of conservative interest groups.

Target’s Pride month collection has also been the subject of several misleading videos in recent weeks, with social media users falsely claiming the retailer is selling “tuck-friendly” bathing suits designed for kids or in kids’ sizes.

The moves come as beer brand Bud Light is still grappling with a backlash from customers angered by its attempt to triple its marketing spending in the U.S. this summer as it tries to restore sales it lost after the brand partnered with the transgender influencer.

Target, based in Minnesota, and other retailers including Walmart and H&M have been expanding their LGBTQ+ displays to celebrate Pride month for roughly a decade. This year transgender issues — including gender-affirming health care and participation in sports — have been a divisive topic in state legislatures and the backlash has turned hostile.

______

Follow Anne D’Innocenzio on Twitter

KSL 5 TV Live

Equality & Diversity

FILE - Demonstrators gather on the steps of the Montana state Capitol protesting anti-LGBTQ+ legisl...

Amy Beth Hanson

Montana governor signs law to define ‘sex’ as only male or female

Montana's governor has signed a bill to define the word “sex” in state law as only male or female.

3 days ago

FILE (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)...

Charlie de Mar

Chicago LGBTQ bars drop Anheuser-Busch products after distancing themselves from trans influencer

Anheuser-Busch InBev executives tried to distance themselves from the marketing campaign, and members of the LGBTQ+ community said they, too, are upset with the company.

19 days ago

Rep. Zooey Zephyr, D-Missoula, walks out of the Montana House of Representatives after lawmakers vo...

Amy Beth Hanson and Matthew Brown

Montana Rep. Zooey Zephyr sues over removal from House floor

Attorneys for Montana state Rep. Zooey Zephyr are asking a court to allow for her return to the House floor.

24 days ago

FILE - State Rep. Zooey Zephyr, D-Missoula, alone on the house floor stands in protest as demonstra...

Amy Beth Hanson, Sam Metz, and Matthew Brown

Montana transgender lawmaker barred by GOP from 2023 session

Montana Republican leaders have voted to bar a transgender state lawmaker who was silenced on the statehouse floor for comments against a bill to ban gender-affirming medical care for children.

29 days ago

US District Judge Robert Pitman ruled that at least 12 books removed from public libraries must be ...

CNN

Judge orders books removed from Texas public libraries to be returned within 24 hours

A federal judge in Texas ruled that at least 12 books removed from public libraries by Llano County officials must be placed back onto shelves within 24 hours.

2 months ago

This week on Sunday Edition, Doug Wright sits down with Utah's Lieutenant Governor, Deidre Henderso...

KSL TV

Sunday Edition: Lt. Governor Deidre Henderson and Khosrow Semnani

This week on Sunday Edition, Doug Wright sits down with Utah's Lieutenant Governor, Deidre Henderson and Iranian-American community leader Khosrow Semnani.

2 months ago

Sponsored Articles

Asian little girl playing arcade game on the computer machines at the shopping mall outlets...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

Target suffers backlash for LGBTQ+ support, pulls some Pride month clothing