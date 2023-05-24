3 dead, 2 seriously injured in crash that closed NB I-15 in Weber County

FARR WEST, Utah — Three people were killed and two were critically injured in a crash early Wednesday that temporarily closed northbound Interstate 15 in Farr West.

State troopers said a passenger car had stopped in the right lane and had no lights on after it hit a deer. A semi-truck then crashed into the back of the car.

All traffic was diverted off northbound I-15 at the 2700 West exit until 7 a.m., and the Utah Department of Transportation said to expect major delays in the area as traffic clears. Drivers who were detoured were sent to U.S. Highway 89 and then 2000 West in Willard as an alternate route to get back on I-15.

The three people who died and two who were injured were all in the passenger car. The driver of the semi-truck was not seriously injured and was evaluated at the scene.

State troopers have not released the identities of the victims.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.