KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Yellowstone baby bison put to death after visitor ‘helps it,’ leading herd to reject it

May 24, 2023, 10:36 AM | Updated: 11:02 am

An unidentified white male in his 40-50's, wearing a blue shirt and black pants, approached a newbo...

An unidentified white male in his 40-50's, wearing a blue shirt and black pants, approached a newborn bison calf in Lamar Valley near the confluence of the Lamar River and Soda Butte Creek. (Courtesy: Hellen Jack)

(Courtesy: Hellen Jack)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) — Yellowstone National Park officials killed a newborn bison because its herd wouldn’t take the animal back after a man picked it up.

The calf became separated from its mother when the herd crossed the Lamar River in northeastern Yellowstone on Saturday. The unidentified man pushed the struggling calf up from the river and onto a roadway, park officials said in a statement Tuesday.

Park rangers tried repeatedly to reunite the calf with the herd but were unsuccessful. Visitors saw the calf walking up to and following cars and people, creating a hazard, so park staff killed the animal, according to the statement.

It’s the latest example of Yellowstone visitors getting in trouble or hurt after approaching bison. Park officials euthanized a newborn bison after a similar incident in 2016, when a Canadian man and his son put the calf in their SUV, thinking they could rescue it.

The man pleaded guilty. He was fined $235 and ordered to pay $500 to the Yellowstone Park Foundation Wildlife Protection Fund.

Bison have gored several people in Yellowstone in recent years, often after they got too close to the animals.

Many of Yellowstone’s larger animals — including bison, which can run up to 35 mph (55 kilometers per hour) and weigh up to 2,000 pounds (900 kilograms) — are deceptively dangerous, even when they’re just grazing or resting.

Park rules require visitors to keep at least 25 yards (23 meters) away from wildlife including bison, elk and deer, and at least 100 yards (91 meters) away from bears and wolves.

Park officials are investigating the bison calf incident. The suspect was a white male in his 40s or 50s who was wearing a blue shirt and black pants, the statement said.

Click to read more about when Yellowstone staff intervene in a natural process and why.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

FILE - Tina Turner performs in a concert in Cologne, Germany on Jan. 14, 2009. Turner, the unstoppa...

Associated Press

Tina Turner, unstoppable musical force, dead at 83

Tina Turner, the unstoppable singer and stage performer has died at 83.

13 hours ago

FILE - A worker collects shopping carts in the parking lot of a Target store on June 9, 2021, in Hi...

Associated Press

Target suffers backlash for LGBTQ+ support, pulls some Pride month clothing

Target is removing some items from its stores and making other changes to its LGBTQ+ merchandise nationwide after backlash.

13 hours ago

FILE - American poet Amanda Gorman recites a poem during the Inauguration of U.S. President Joe Bid...

Associated Press

Amanda Gorman’s poem for Biden’s inauguration restricted by Florida school

A poem written for President Joe Biden's inauguration has been placed on a restricted list at a South Florida elementary school after one parent's complaint.

13 hours ago

MIAMI, FLORIDA - JULY 14: Dr. Vivek Murthy, U.S. Surgeon General, U.S. Department of Health & H...

Mike Anderson

US top doctor warns of social risks for teens this summer

The U.S. Surgeon General is warning parents about teenagers overusing social media during summer break. 

2 days ago

FILE - Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis arrives at the Foreign Office to visit Britain's Foreig...

David Hamilton

Musk plane tracker will now track Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis official plane

Jack Sweeney, the 20-year-old college student who was once banned from Twitter for posting the real-time movements of Elon Musk’s jet, has a new target: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

2 days ago

ANCHORAGE, AK - JULY 14: Two sufters walk through the mud flats to get in position before the Bore...

Associated Press

Man drowns in Alaska mud flats, stuck waist deep as tide comes in; ‘Mother Nature has no mercy’

A man who was walking on tidal mud flats with friends in an Alaska estuary got stuck up to his waist in the quicksand-like silt and drowned as the tide came in before frantic rescuers could extract him, authorities said.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Asian little girl playing arcade game on the computer machines at the shopping mall outlets...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

Yellowstone baby bison put to death after visitor ‘helps it,’ leading herd to reject it