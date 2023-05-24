KSL Flood Watch
Real Salt Lake Eyes Second Win Against Colorado Rapids In Less Than One Week

May 24, 2023

SALT LAKE CITYReal Salt Lake looks to take down the Colorado Rapids for the second time in less than a week when the two teams face off in the U.S. Open Cup.

Colorado Rapids vs. Real Salt Lake

On Saturday, May 20, Colorado hosted RSL for a Major League Soccer contest. Real Salt Lake defeated the Rapids, 3-2.

RELATED: Real Salt Lake Holds Off Rival Rapids For Victory In Colorado

Less than a week later, Colorado is scheduled to host RSL for the U.S. Open Cup’s Round of 16. The rivals will square off at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, Colorado on Wednesday, May 24.

During Saturday’s MLS contest, Real Salt Lake scored three times and broke a four-game scoreless streak in league play. Prior to the win over Colorado, RSL’s only goals since April 22 had come during a pair of U.S. Open Cup matches.

Pablo Ruiz helped Real Salt Lake strike first with a goal in the 12th minute of the contest. Less than 10 minutes later, Danny Musovski found the back of the net. Musovski’s strike made the scoreboard, 2-0, in favor of Real Salt Lake. After a Colorado goal, Damir Kreilach scored his second goal of the season to push Real Salt Lake’s advantage back to two goals before halftime. Real Salt Lake allowed one goal to the Rapids in the second half before pulling out the victory.

Real Salt Lake will return to Colorado with a 4-3-6 record this season. RSL currently sits in 11th place in the MLS’ Western Conference standings with 15 points on the year. RSL has a minus-nine goal differential in 2023. In its first two matches of the U.S. Open Cup, RSL beat Las Vegas Lights FC and the Portland Timbers.

The Rapids are in 12th place in the West. Colorado has earned 12 points so far in 2023. The Rapids have also been outscored by nine total goals throughout the season. The Rapids reached the Round of 16 by defeating Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC and Sacramento Republic FC earlier in the U.S. Open Cup.

With another win over the Rapids, RSL would advance to the quarterfinal round of the U.S. Open Cup, setting up a meeting with the LA Galaxy on June 6 or 7.

Real Salt Lake’s U.S. Open Cup match against Colorado will be broadcast on CBS Sports Golazo Network and KSL Sports Zone.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

