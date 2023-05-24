KSL Flood Watch
BYU Football Launches Transfer Portal Camp For Post-Graduate Athletes

May 24, 2023, 12:16 PM

PROVO, Utah – BYU football is turning over every possible stone in its roster construction as a Big 12 team.

As the transfer portal continues to have a hold on how programs build, we are beginning to see transfer portal camps. Or “Post-Grad Camps.”

BYU announced its version of a transfer portal camp on Wednesday. The camps will occur from June 5-7 and June 12-14 in Provo. It’s $50 per session, and the athletes eligible to compete are post-high school graduate players, including two-year and four-year transfers. That covers Transfer Portal athletes plus Junior College transfers.

Post-grad camps are the new trend in college football

Programs such as Colorado and Nebraska have announced their post-grad camps as well. It appears to be the new trend in college football.

This new form of camp could become a new standard operating procedure for programs because the portal doesn’t always produce a landing spot for athletes.

The NCAA released stats in April that showed in the 2021 and 2022 transfer portal cycles, 39% of transfer portal entries did not land at another NCAA member school. So even though you would think the transfer portal is drying up, there are always players to potentially add.

Offering a post-grad camp allows BYU coaches to evaluate transfers hands-on in Provo.

BYU head coach Kalani Sitake has maintained his messaging over the years that he wants 123 “starters” in his program. As a result, the preferred walk-on route has been a critical piece of how BYU builds a roster. They have even made it a priority in NIL, as Built Bar struck individual deals with the walk-ons that would cover tuition costs at the faith-based university.

BYU football has been active in the Transfer Portal

BYU has picked up commitments from 24 post-grad players during the 2023 cycle. Some are walk-ons, while the majority are transfers from other FBS programs. According to 247Sports, BYU has a Top 25 transfer class in 2023. The Cougars currently sit at No. 24.

Along with the post-grad camps, BYU will have traditional camps for current high school athletes on the same dates. In addition, BYU is also hosting a 7-on-7 tournament for high school football teams called “The Royal Clash” on June 2.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU moving to the Big 12 Conference on Twitter: @Mitch_Harper.

