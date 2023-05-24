KSL Flood Watch
Mountain West Adds Women’s Gymnastics As 19th Sponsored Sport

May 24, 2023, 12:18 PM

BY


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Mountain West Conference announced that it will add women’s gymnastics as the league’s 19th sponsored sport beginning in the 2023-24 season.

The conference shared the news on Wednesday, May 24.

“The addition of women’s gymnastics to the Mountain West will allow us to cultivate more opportunities for female student-athletes to compete at the highest level while promoting the academic missions of our member institutions,” new Mountain West commissioner Gloria Nevarez said in a statement. “The profile of women’s college gymnastics is exploding. What an exciting time for the Mountain West to add one of the most popular high school and collegiate sports.”

Four schools in the Mountain West will compete in women’s gymnastics.

Those programs are:

“I couldn’t be more excited about this announcement. I want to thank Amy Crosbie (USU Executive Associate AD – Internal Affairs/ Senior Woman Administrator) for working diligently with MW Commissioner Gloria Nevarez in making this process a reality for our program and the other three affiliated universities,” USU gymnastics head coach Kristin White said of the announcement. “Competing for a championship at the Mountain West is a prestigious opportunity for our student-athletes. This opportunity will help enhance our student-athlete experience! We are thrilled to be joining our other Utah State sports as an official member of the Conference. We look forward to an exciting 2024 inaugural season!”

The Mountain West said that it will “discuss the Conference’s regular-season and postseason formats soon.”

Last season, the Aggies posted a 2-15 overall record, including 1-7 in Mountain Rim Gymnastics Conference competitions.

RELATED: Utah State Gymnasts On Short End Of Meet With Southern Utah

The MRGC was established in 2013 and held its first events in 2014. Founding members of the league included BYU, Boise State, Denver, Southern Utah, and Utah State. Denver left for the Summit League in 2015. BYU will join the Big 12 Conference in July.

Utah State first joined the Mountain West with the majority of its programs in 2013.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSLSports Feed

KSL Sports

