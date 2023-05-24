KSL Flood Watch
Couple rescued by search and rescue donate GoFundMe money back to the organization

May 24, 2023, 5:03 PM

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — A couple who was helped by Washington County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue, are paying it forward.

According to a Facebook post from Washington County Sheriff’s Office, on Feb. 5, Patricia Jensen and her husband, Jim Jensen, were out hiking with their hiking group on Yant Flats trail.

While hiking back up the trail, Jim Jensen began to have chest pains.

Patricia Jensen called 911, and crews responded to the area. The post explained that in a remote area like that, the terrain requires Washington County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue to respond.

SAR deputies had two helicopters, Utah DPS Star 9 and Life Flight, launch to try and locate the couple. Star 9 located Jim and Patricia and hoist him out. Jim was transferred to the Life Flight and transported to the hospital to receive critical care.

With the combined effort of multiple rescue resources, Jim Jensen was rescued and able to make a full recovery.

While in the hospital, a fellow member of Jim Jensen’s hiking group put together a GoFundMe to help Jim Jensen and Patricia Jensen with any medical bills.

Now that Jim Jensen has recovered, Patricia Jensen is taking the excess funds and distributing them to agencies that help rescue those in similar situations as she and her husband.

“Jim and Patricia came out to the Sheriff’s Office today to meet with the SAR deputies who responded to their call and donate to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue. We would like to thank Jim and Patricia for their donation. SAR uses these funds to help provide gear and training to the many volunteers with Search and Rescue,” the post states. 

Jim has returned to hiking with his wife, Patricia.

