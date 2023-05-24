Were murder suspects in Ogden involved in road rage shooting a month earlier?

OGDEN, Utah — Two people already accused of shooting and killing a man in Ogden are now being investigated in connection with a road rage shooting near Kaysville about a month earlier.

Hugo Zamora Jr., 25, and Charli Ortega Delgadillo, 17, are each charged in 2nd District Court with aggravated murder and aggravated robbery. The two are accused of shooting and killing Robert Lorenz Bien, 34 on March 14 near 2957 Childs Ave. during a robbery attempt.

Zamora and Delgadillo were driving an older black Honda at the time, witnesses told police.

Investigators used forensic ballistics testing to help solve the case. On April 7, police say Zamora and Delgadillo went to the Harold Crane Waterfowl management area. Three days later, “shell casings were collected from the area where the suspect vehicle had stopped.” The casings were sent to a lab for examination and determined to match the ones collected on March 14 at the scene of the shooting, according to court documents.

Now, investigators are looking at whether the two can also be tied to a road rage incident on Feb. 20.

On that day, a dark-colored Honda was traveling on I-15 near Legacy Highway with its high beams on. Two other vehicles that were traveling together each tried to flash their brights at the Honda to get the driver to turn off his high beams, according to the Utah Highway Patrol. When the Honda continued to drive with its high beams on, the other cars pulled up next to the vehicle to try and get the driver’s attention.

The Honda then positioned itself behind the other vehicles and someone began firing shots, hitting one of the cars, UHP Sgt. Cameron Roden said. No injuries were reported.

The Honda exited the freeway at 200 North in Kaysville, and both of the other cars followed. Near 200 North and Flint Street, Roden said additional shots were fired. One of the rounds hit a vehicle that had two girls inside who were not part of the original confrontation, he said. No one was injured.

The Weber County Attorney’s Office reached out to the Utah State Bureau of Investigation after prosecutors became aware of the shooting in Kaysville.

“The suspect vehicle in a homicide that occurred in Ogden matched the description of the vehicle in the Kaysville shooting,” according to a search warrant affidavit.

Furthermore, police say ballistics tests linked both cases “after a correlation review of cartridge casings recovered at both crime scenes.”

Police now want to determine if DNA collected off the casings in Kaysville matches Zamora or Delgadillo’s DNA.

As of Wednesday, the UHP said it was still investigating the possible connections between the cases and neither person had been arrested or charged in connection with the road rage investigation.