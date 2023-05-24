KSL Flood Watch
LOCAL NEWS

Casey Scott brings gas card giveaway to Liberty Park

May 24, 2023, 2:06 PM

Casey Scott's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Casey Scott surprised a few Utah drivers with free gas cards on Wednesday, but today he was running around Salt Lake City’s Liberty Park!

Local News

