LOCAL NEWS
Casey Scott brings gas card giveaway to Liberty Park
May 24, 2023, 2:06 PM
SALT LAKE CITY — Casey Scott surprised a few Utah drivers with free gas cards on Wednesday, but today he was running around Salt Lake City’s Liberty Park!
Students at American Fork Junior High School reported seeing a handgun on campus, causing the school to go on a "hold" with secured classrooms.
14 hours ago
Two people already accused of shooting and killing a man in Ogden are now being investigated in connection with a road rage shooting near Kaysville about a month earlier.
14 hours ago
A man is being charged with murder for the death of his wife, who died at their West Valley City Home in 1995.
14 hours ago
Three people were killed and two were critically injured in a crash early Wednesday that closed northbound Interstate 15 in Farr West.
14 hours ago
The Viewmont High softball team played its 2023 season on a field with dead, patchy grass and none of the improvements promised by the school district. Why weren’t required upgrades completed? Matt Gephardt investigates.
2 days ago
The family of a 16-year-old killed in a tragic accident Tuesday afternoon was a student at Viewmont High School, her family told KSL TV.
2 days ago
