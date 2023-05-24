KSL Flood Watch
LORI VALLOW DAYBELL TRIAL

Lori Vallow Daybell to be sentenced for murders in July

May 24, 2023, 2:44 PM | Updated: 3:27 pm

Lori Vallow Daybell talks with her lawyers before the jury's verdict is read at the Ada County Cour...

Lori Vallow Daybell talks with her lawyers before the jury's verdict is read at the Ada County Courthouse in Boise, Idaho on Friday May 12, 2023. The Idaho jury convicted Daybell of murder in the deaths of her two youngest children and a romantic rival, a verdict that marks the end of a three-year investigation that included bizarre claims of zombie children, apocalyptic prophesies and illicit affairs. (AP Photo/Kyle Green)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Kyle Green)

Eliza Pace's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

BOISE, Idaho — Lori Vallow Daybell will be sentenced on July 31 at 9 a.m. for two murders, conspiracy and related financial crimes.

Vallow Daybell was found guilty of six felonies including first degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder. She and her husband Chad Daybell were accused of killing her two children, JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan. She was found guilty of her crimes while his trial is scheduled for next year after they were split.

Vallow Daybell was also convicted of conspiring to murder Chad Daybell’s late wife, Tammy Daybell.

She has been indicted for the murder of her late husband Charles Vallow and will face that charge in Arizona.

A jury of 12 returned a verdict Friday and Vallow Daybell was found:

  • guilty of conspiracy to commit murder in the first degree of Tylee Ryan and grand theft by deception
  • guilty of murder in the first degree of Tylee Ryan
  • guilty of conspiracy to commit murder in the first degree of Joshua Jaxon Vallow and grand theft by deception
  • guilty of murder in the first degree of Joshua Jaxon Vallow
  • guilty of conspiracy to commit murder in the first degree of Tammy Daybell
  • guilty of grand theft

According to court documents, the court will livestream visual and audio coverage of the sentencing hearing through its YouTube Channel.

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Lori Vallow Daybell to be sentenced for murders in July