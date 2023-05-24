Lori Vallow Daybell to be sentenced for murders in July

BOISE, Idaho — Lori Vallow Daybell will be sentenced on July 31 at 9 a.m. for two murders, conspiracy and related financial crimes.

Vallow Daybell was found guilty of six felonies including first degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder. She and her husband Chad Daybell were accused of killing her two children, JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan. She was found guilty of her crimes while his trial is scheduled for next year after they were split.

Vallow Daybell was also convicted of conspiring to murder Chad Daybell’s late wife, Tammy Daybell.



She has been indicted for the murder of her late husband Charles Vallow and will face that charge in Arizona.

A jury of 12 returned a verdict Friday and Vallow Daybell was found:

guilty of conspiracy to commit murder in the first degree of Tylee Ryan and grand theft by deception

guilty of murder in the first degree of Tylee Ryan

guilty of conspiracy to commit murder in the first degree of Joshua Jaxon Vallow and grand theft by deception

guilty of murder in the first degree of Joshua Jaxon Vallow

guilty of conspiracy to commit murder in the first degree of Tammy Daybell

guilty of grand theft

Click here for complete coverage of the Lori Vallow Daybell trial

According to court documents, the court will livestream visual and audio coverage of the sentencing hearing through its YouTube Channel.