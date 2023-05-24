KSL Flood Watch
UTAH WILDFIRES

What is ‘light flashing fuel’ and why it concerns firefighters this summer

May 24, 2023, 3:27 PM | Updated: 3:30 pm

Tamara Vaifanua's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s record-setting snowfall this past winter is not enough to take away the concerns for the upcoming fire season according to one firefighter.

The Arrow’s 103.5 host Jon Smith is also a volunteer firefighter with North Tooele Fire District.

As the department’s spokesman. Smith told KSL Newsradio that the beehive state is not completely safe from wildfires this summer.

He said the state will see a lot of fuel this summer and it’s going to be a different kind of fuel than what we’re used to here in Utah.

He said vegetation will begin to dry out towards the middle of July and from there we are going to get what he calls “light flashing fuel.”

This means Utahns can expect to see more fires that are faster burning this summer.

What can you do to help fireproof your property? Smith said to start by removing brush from around your home.

Make sure you’re not parking your vehicle in any dry standing grass – and keep any shop tools away from dry vegetation as well.

If you’re hitting the road – don’t drag any chains that could spark a fire.

Keep an eye on your local firework restrictions as the 4th of July approaches. If you’re allowed to light fireworks – make sure you’re using them on paved surfaces.

One final piece of advice – if you are lighting any campfires – put them completely out before you leave.

