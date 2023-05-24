Wednesday’s Child: CJ loves video games, being active, and dreams of being a police officer

MURRAY, Utah — If you love video games as much as 14-year-old Chad, who likes to go by “CJ,” then the Immersive Gamebox at Fashion Place Mall is a must-visit.

“I like mainly adventure and survival games,” CJ expressed.

At Immersive Gamebox, CJ leveled up, becoming a player in an actual game – using motion tracking and touch screen technology for a surround sound experience.

“This place is really cool,” he said.

While CJ’s favorite video game is Mind Craft, he also loves to get outside and be active.

“I like to ride my bike, ride stake board, chill outside and have fun sometimes,” he said.

CJ has a magnetic personality, and he loves to include others. At Immersive Gamebox, he enjoyed the games that included multiplayer.

“CJ has a big heart and enjoys making people laugh,” said Rachel Simmons, CJ’s caseworker with the Division of Child and Family Services. “He is a good sport at participating in things even if he doesn’t want to.”

CJ has lived in foster care since he was six years old, he has an older sister who he misses. He said he also misses the feeling of security of a loving home.

“The thing you want to wish for is a permanent home you can stay there forever,” he said.

CJ is smart, articulate, and unafraid to open up about what he needs right now.

“I need someone who loves me, cares for me, and doesn’t like to give me whatever I want but puts restrictions, but still I can still earn things and have things I want,” he said.

Setting and achieving goals is important to CJ. He’s looking toward his future to become a police officer. He said he loves to help people.

“I’ve just always liked to help, always like, like if anybody was in trouble or anything, I would just like to be there,” CJ said.

“CJ shines the most when someone needs help. He goes out of his way to ensure things get done,” Simmons said.

CJ has a big heart and goes out of his way to include others. What he hopes, for now, is that one person or family that will love and welcome him.

“I just want somewhere to be, just somewhere to stay, just someone to love.”

To learn more about CJ, visit his Raise the Future profile or contact Raise the Future at 801-265-0444.