CRIME

Officers, teens attacked by knife-wielding man in Murray Park, police say

May 24, 2023, 5:08 PM

BY


KSL.com

MURRAY, Utah — A man was arrested Tuesday after police say he threatened two teenagers at random in Murray Park and then attacked two police officers.

Traeger Gavin Winn, 24, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of two counts of assault on a police officer, two counts of aggravated assault, failing to stop at the command of police and interfering with an officer.

Police say Winn “charged” at two teens in Murray Park at random on Tuesday while holding a knife, knocking the teens to the ground. “Winn fought with them on the ground. The teens sprayed Winn with (pepper) spray, ran off and called 911,” according to a police booking affidavit.

When an officer arrived at the scene, he ordered Winn to drop his knife, “but Winn charged at him with the knife in hand causing the officer to fall backwards,” the affidavit states.

That officer and his partner then pinned Winn to the ground and tried to get the knife out of his hand, “but Winn used the knife to stab the leg of the officer. The knife penetrated the clothing of the officer but did not enter the leg. Winn then used the knife to slice the arm of” the second officer, who “had to pull the knife from his hand,” the affidavit says.

Winn continued to resist officers and keep his arms under his body until the officers “were able to overpower his arms and handcuff them behind his back,” police said.

The knife injuries to the officers leg and forearm were superficial and did not require stitches, according to Murray police.

Winn was reported as missing by his family in January and was located in California, investigators said.

No other details were immediately available.

