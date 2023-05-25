‘Back to Basics’ campaign urges drivers to help reduce fatalities

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Transportation and the Department of Public Safety are urging motorists to stay safe on the roads with a new zero fatalities “Back to Basics” campaign.

There have been 93 deaths on Utah roads so far in 2023. At this time last year, there were 119 deaths. While it’s a trend in the right direction, there is a way to go to get to zero deaths.

From Memorial Day through Labor Day, fatalities nearly double compared to the rest of the year making it the 100 deadliest days on Utah roads.

“We have to remember that these crashes can happen if we’re not focusing on the road, paying attention to others out there,” John Gleason, UDOT spokesman said, “Not just our own safety and the safety of our families which is important, very important. But try to help other people get to, where they’re going.”

Some crashes are preventable. That’s why driver education teacher Gary Daniels from Hillcrest High spoke at the Back to Basics campaign kickoff to remind us all of driving basics.

“Whether you’re an old driver or a young driver, get back to the basics of just the simple things that will help reduce our chances of having crashes,” Daniels said.

Causes of these deadly crashes involve things like following too closely, failing to yield the right of way, speeding, and making unsafe lane changes.

“Sometimes adults are so confident in their driving skill, that we overlook some of the simple things that actually do lead to crashes,” Daniels said.

Ahead of this upcoming Memorial Day weekend and travel, law enforcement want drivers to prioritize safe driving so that we don’t have to call this stretch between now and Labor Day the 100 deadliest days on our roads.