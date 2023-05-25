KSL Flood Watch
ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

Climber falls to his death in Big Cottonwood Canyon

May 24, 2023, 6:11 PM | Updated: 8:20 pm

FILE: Big Cottonwood Canyon (KSL TV)...

FILE: Big Cottonwood Canyon (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Eliza Pace's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

BIG COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah — A man has died after falling in Big Cottonwood Canyon.

According to Sgt. Melody Cutler with Unified Police Department, at 12:22 p.m. a call came in of someone yelling for help.

Police responded along with Salt Lake County Search and Rescue and a DPS helicopter and found a 26-year-old male who had died.

Cutler said the person calling for help was the victim’s girlfriend.

The man was climbing “Outer Corner” in Big Cottonwood Canyon when he fell an estimated 100 feet.

Cutler said it was unclear exactly what happened and that the man was equipped with the proper safety equipment.

Accidents & Injuries

