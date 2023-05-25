KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

GABBY PETITO INVESTIGATION

Gabby Petito’s parents get ‘burn after reading’ letter from Brian Laundrie’s parents

May 24, 2023, 8:06 PM

NORTH PORT, FL - SEPTEMBER 16: Tara Petito (L) and Joe Petito react while the City of North Port Ch...

NORTH PORT, FL - SEPTEMBER 16: Tara Petito (L) and Joe Petito react while the City of North Port Chief of Police Todd Garrison speaks during a news conference for their missing daughter Gabby Petito on September 16, 2021 in North Port, Florida. Gabby Petito went missing while on a cross country trip with her boyfriend Brian Laundrie and has not been seen or heard from since late August. Police said no criminality is suspected at this time but her fiance, Brian Laundrie, has refused to speak with law enforcement. Laundrie has be identified as a person of interest but investigators are solely focused on finding Petito. (Photo by Octavio Jones/Getty Images)

(Photo by Octavio Jones/Getty Images)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY


CNN

(CNN) — Gabby Petito’s parents now have a copy of a letter Brian Laundrie’s mother wrote to her son, which included references to getting a shovel and burying a body.

Attorneys for both sides argued in a Sarasota County, Florida, courtroom Wednesday over whether the letter is relevant to the lawsuit brought by Gabby Petito’s parents against Laundrie’s parents and the Laundries’ former attorney.

The envelope containing the letter – which is undated – said “burn after reading” and was recovered from Brian Laundrie’s backpack when his remains were found in October 2021.

“As we all know the letter references burying a body bringing a shovel and burying a body,” Petito family attorney Patrick Reilly said in court Wednesday. “Those are criminal acts, by the way, that Roberta Laundrie has said she would commit.”

The Petitos sued the Laundries for emotional distress in connection with Gabby Petito’s death while traveling the Western United States with Brian Laundrie, her fiancé. Laundrie came home from the trip without Petito and disappeared several weeks later.

Gabby Petito’s remains were found at Wyoming’s Bridger-Teton National Forest in September 2021 and her death was ruled a homicide by manual strangulation. Before taking his own life, Brian Laundrie wrote in a notebook he was responsible for her death, according to the FBI. His remains were found the next month in a preserve not far from his parents’ home in North Port, Florida.

Attorneys for Brian Laundrie’s parents fought to not turn over the letter, arguing that it’s not relevant to the civil lawsuit brought by Petito’s parents.

Gabby Petito’s family files amended lawsuit against Moab police

In an affidavit filed before the hearing, Roberta Laundrie wrote she doesn’t know the exact date of the letter but that she wrote it before Brian left with Gabby Petito for their trip in hopes it would help repair her relationship with her son.

After a lengthy back-and-forth in court Wednesday, both parties agreed that a confidentiality order was not necessary to keep the letter under seal once Twelfth Judicial Circuit Court Judge Danielle Brewer determined the letter could be relevant to the case and the plaintiff lawyers should at least get a copy.

“Your Honor, I think at this point, we probably wouldn’t be in favor of a confidentiality agreement on this issue either just because Mr. Reilly just put probably the two worst parts of the letter on the record in open court so I mean, that’s where – we would be dealing with that throughout the litigation,” Laundries’ attorney P. Matthew Luka said Wednesday.

It is unclear, however, whether the letter will be made public.

Reilly told CNN he’d consult Petito’s parents and make a decision as to whether they’d share it with the press.

CNN also reached out to Luka but did not immediately hear back.

The lawsuit alleges outrageous behavior of intentional infliction of emotional distress by Roberta and Christopher Laundrie during the time Gabby was missing. The couple refused to return calls or texts to the Petito family as they were frantically trying to find their daughter, it says.

The Laundries have argued in court filings they had no duty to Petito’s family.

Earlier in the hourslong hearing, attorneys for the Laundries and their former attorney Steven Bertolino, who is also a named defendant in the lawsuit, argued motions to dismiss the civil case. The judge said she’d rule on the motions to dismiss in a written order posted on the docket.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

Gabby Petito Investigation

A new bodycam footage reveals what Gabby Petito told police about a domestic dispute with fiancé B...

Pat Reavy

Gabby Petito’s family files amended lawsuit against Moab police

The family of Gabby Petito has filed an amended lawsuit against Moab police, alleging that the Lethality Assessment Protocol wasn't used because officers weren't being trained properly.

3 months ago

FILE - This police camera video provided by The Moab Police Department shows Gabrielle "Gabby" Peti...

Jean Casarez and Lauren del Valle

Gabby Petito’s family attorney claims that Brian Laundrie’s mom wrote a letter offering ‘to help bury the body’

An attorney representing the parents of Gabby Petito wants the letter he says Brian Laundrie's mom wrote him offering to bury a body, with inscription 'burn after reading.'

3 months ago

Gabby Petito...

Josh Ellis

New photo allegedly shows Gabby Petito’s injuries before interview with Moab PD

A newly released photograph appears to show injuries on Gabby Petito's face shortly before she met with officers from the Moab Police Department.

4 months ago

A new bodycam footage reveals what Gabby Petito told police about a domestic dispute with fiancé B...

Amanda Musa and Jamiel Lynch, CNN

Gabby Petito’s parents file motion to add Laundrie family attorney as defendant in an ongoing lawsuit

The parents of Gabby Petito have filed a motion to add Laundrie family attorney Steven Bertolino as a defendant in an ongoing civil lawsuit against Brian Laundrie's parents.

6 months ago

FILE: Gabrielle Petito. (Instagram)...

Sara Weisfeldt and Leyla Santiago, CNN

Gabby Petito’s family awarded $3M in wrongful death lawsuit against Brian Laundrie’s estate

A Sarasota County judge ruled in favor of Gabby Petito's family in a lawsuit against the estate of Brian Laundrie Thursday morning.

6 months ago

(Karah Brackin/KSL TV)...

Emily Ashcraft

Gabby Petito’s family officially files lawsuit against Moab Police Department

Gabby Petito's family filed a lawsuit against the Moab City Police Department on Thursday, seeking $50 million and claiming police negligence "led to Gabby's death."

7 months ago

Sponsored Articles

Asian little girl playing arcade game on the computer machines at the shopping mall outlets...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

Gabby Petito’s parents get ‘burn after reading’ letter from Brian Laundrie’s parents