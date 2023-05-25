Violent Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team closes off a portion of Bangerter Highway

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — The Violent Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team closed off a section of Bangerter Highway Wednesday evening.

According to the Utah Department of Transportation website, eastbound traffic on Bangerter Highway 4100 South was shut down for a “police incident.”

Unified Police told KSL that VFAST is handling the investigation, and police will not release details until Thursday morning.

UDOT’s website said the road will be clear at approximately 10:15 p.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information provided