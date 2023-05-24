Jefferson Savarino Gives Real Salt Lake First-Half Lead Against Colorado

DENVER – In his U.S. Open Cup debut, Jefferson Savarino put Real Salt Lake on top with a goal in the first half.

Savarino’s strike from outside the box broke the 0-0 tie in the 30th minute.

Have a strike Jefferson 🚀🚀🔥🔥

Sava puts RSL up 1-0 in Colorado #RSL @kslsports @opencup pic.twitter.com/jY6cw6EhmL — RSL Show on KSL (@rslshow) May 25, 2023

Savarino has three goals so far in RSL’s Major League Soccer season.

They all came in a three-game stretch in April against San Jose, Dallas, and Charlotte. Only one of his three goals had come from outside of the box.

30′ | SHEEEEEEEESH SAVA pic.twitter.com/KHWQpvuLWV — Real Salt Lake (@realsaltlake) May 25, 2023

RSL Eyes Second Win Against Colorado Rapids In Less Than One Week

On Saturday, May 20, Colorado hosted RSL for a Major League Soccer contest. Real Salt Lake defeated the Rapids, 3-2.

Less than a week later, Colorado is scheduled to host RSL for the U.S. Open Cup’s Round of 16. The rivals will square off at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, Colorado on Wednesday, May 24.

During Saturday’s MLS contest, Real Salt Lake scored three times and broke a four-game scoreless streak in league play. Prior to the win over Colorado, RSL’s only goals since April 22 had come during a pair of U.S. Open Cup matches.

Pablo Ruiz helped Real Salt Lake strike first with a goal in the 12th minute of the contest. Less than 10 minutes later, Danny Musovski found the back of the net. Musovski’s strike made the scoreboard, 2-0, in favor of Real Salt Lake. After a Colorado goal, Damir Kreilach scored his second goal of the season to push Real Salt Lake’s advantage back to two goals before halftime. Real Salt Lake allowed one goal to the Rapids in the second half before pulling out the victory.

Real Salt Lake will return to Colorado with a 4-3-6 record this season. RSL currently sits in 11th place in the MLS’ Western Conference standings with 15 points on the year. RSL has a minus-nine goal differential in 2023. In its first two matches of the U.S. Open Cup, RSL beat Las Vegas Lights FC and the Portland Timbers.

How To Watch Real Salt Lake

All Major League Soccer games are broadcasted on Apple TV with MLS Season Pass.

Real Salt Lake’s U.S. Open Cup match against Colorado will broadcast on CBS Sports Golazo Network and KSL Sports Zone.

All Real Salt Lake English-language radio coverage for the 2023 season and beyond will be carried on various KSL radio signals. KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM/1280 AM) and KSL Newsradio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) are both stations under the Bonneville International umbrella.

