KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Jefferson Savarino Gives Real Salt Lake First-Half Lead Against Colorado

May 24, 2023, 8:49 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

DENVER – In his U.S. Open Cup debut, Jefferson Savarino put Real Salt Lake on top with a goal in the first half.

Savarino’s strike from outside the box broke the 0-0 tie in the 30th minute.

Savarino has three goals so far in RSL’s Major League Soccer season.

They all came in a three-game stretch in April against San Jose, Dallas, and Charlotte. Only one of his three goals had come from outside of the box.

RSL Eyes Second Win Against Colorado Rapids In Less Than One Week

On Saturday, May 20, Colorado hosted RSL for a Major League Soccer contest. Real Salt Lake defeated the Rapids, 3-2.

RELATED: Real Salt Lake Holds Off Rival Rapids For Victory In Colorado

Less than a week later, Colorado is scheduled to host RSL for the U.S. Open Cup’s Round of 16. The rivals will square off at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, Colorado on Wednesday, May 24.

During Saturday’s MLS contest, Real Salt Lake scored three times and broke a four-game scoreless streak in league play. Prior to the win over Colorado, RSL’s only goals since April 22 had come during a pair of U.S. Open Cup matches.

Pablo Ruiz helped Real Salt Lake strike first with a goal in the 12th minute of the contest. Less than 10 minutes later, Danny Musovski found the back of the net. Musovski’s strike made the scoreboard, 2-0, in favor of Real Salt Lake. After a Colorado goal, Damir Kreilach scored his second goal of the season to push Real Salt Lake’s advantage back to two goals before halftime. Real Salt Lake allowed one goal to the Rapids in the second half before pulling out the victory.

Real Salt Lake will return to Colorado with a 4-3-6 record this season. RSL currently sits in 11th place in the MLS’ Western Conference standings with 15 points on the year. RSL has a minus-nine goal differential in 2023. In its first two matches of the U.S. Open Cup, RSL beat Las Vegas Lights FC and the Portland Timbers.

How To Watch Real Salt Lake

All Major League Soccer games are broadcasted on Apple TV with MLS Season Pass.

Real Salt Lake’s U.S. Open Cup match against Colorado will broadcast on CBS Sports Golazo Network and KSL Sports Zone.

All Real Salt Lake English-language radio coverage for the 2023 season and beyond will be carried on various KSL radio signals. KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM/1280 AM) and KSL Newsradio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) are both stations under the Bonneville International umbrella.

RELATED STORIES

Chandler Holt is a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter at @ChandlerHoltKSL.

Want more coverage like Jefferson Savarino scores in the U.S. Open Cup? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake Downs Rival Colorado in U.S. Open Cup Round Of 16

Real Salt Lake will advance in the U.S. Open Cup after defeating rival Colorado Rapids, 1-0, in the round of 16.

22 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Instate Quarterback Isaac Wilson Commits To Utah

It feels like Utah just wrapped up their successful 2023 recruiting class but now they're in the thick of 2024 after Isaac Wilson committed.

22 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Stars In 0-3 Hole Vs. Vegas, Benn Awaits Potential Suspension After Hit On Knights Captain

Stars captain Jamie Benn said he wishes he hadn't used his stick “as a landing point” during an ugly hit on Vegas captain Mark Stone.

22 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Mountain West Adds Women’s Gymnastics As 19th Sponsored Sport

The Mountain West announced that it will add women's gymnastics as the league's 19th sponsored sport beginning in the 2023-24 season.

22 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football Launches Transfer Portal Camp For Post-Graduate Athletes

BYU is jumping in on the new trend in college football.

22 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Athletics, Nevada Legislative Leadership Reach Tentative Agreement For New Ballpark

Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo announced a tentative agreement between the state and the Oakland Athletics for a stadium funding plan.

22 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Asian little girl playing arcade game on the computer machines at the shopping mall outlets...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

Jefferson Savarino Gives Real Salt Lake First-Half Lead Against Colorado