Instate Quarterback Isaac Wilson Commits To Utah

May 24, 2023, 9:24 PM

BY

BY


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – It seems like yesterday Utah wrapped up a very successful 2023 recruiting class and now they’re in the thick of the 2024 recruiting class after instate quarterback Isaac Wilson committed.

Wilson is a four-star quarterback out of Corner Canyon and the son of former Ute defensive lineman Mike Wilson. The talented local quarterback was offered by Utah in early November of last year and shared the news via old photos of his father in his Utes uniform.

Since Wilson received the offer, it’s been reported that things were pretty serious between him and Utah culminating in him officially accepting the offer and shutting down his recruitment today.

Isaac Wilson’s Credentials For Utah

The senior quarterback impressed in 2022 racking up a number of offers from all over the country that the Utes had to beat out. Arizona, BYU, Idaho State, Miami, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State, San Jose State, Utah State, Weber State and Georgia were also very interested in the local talent according to 247 Sports.

With a successful junior season behind him and now the weight of picking a college off of his shoulders, Wilson will be looking to take the Chargers to another level in 2023. In Corner Canyon’s run last season, Wilson completed 208 of 332 for 3,362, 37 touchdowns and 12 interceptions on the way to a 10-2 finish.

Wilson isn’t the biggest guy under-center, his current measurements stand at 6-foot even and 170-pounds, but chances seem likely he will grow more over the next few years. Currently, Wilson is considered as the No. 10 quarterback in 2024 recruiting class making him another impressive get for a Utah team that is on a recruiting roll.

Along with his father Mike, Wilson hails from a long line of football talent. His brother, Zach, played for BYU from 2018-2020 and was taken as the second pick overall in the 2021 NFL Draft by the New York Jets where he currently resides. Wilson also currently has two other brothers, Josh and Micah who play linebacker for the Cougars.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram: @BodkinKSLsports

