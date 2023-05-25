KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Delta Center signage returns to Salt Lake City arena

May 25, 2023, 8:45 AM | Updated: 9:36 am

A view of the soon-to-be Delta Center from KSL Broadcast House on May 25, 2023. (KSL TV)...

A view of the soon-to-be Delta Center from KSL Broadcast House on May 25, 2023. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Josh Ellis's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Crews have started installing new signs on the northeast side of the Utah Jazz’s home arena ahead of the official return of the Delta Center.

In January, the Smith Entertainment Group announced the building was reverting to the Delta Center after 17 years. Since 2006, the arena has been named EnergySolutions Arena (2006-2015), Vivint SmartHome Arena (2015-2020) and Vivint Arena (2020-June 30, 2023) — although many fans will say they’ve always called it the Delta Center.

“Today we celebrate a new chapter in the longstanding history between Delta, the Utah Jazz and the Salt Lake City community,” Delta CEO Ed Bastian said in a January release. “The homecoming of the Delta Center represents a continued investment and dedication to Salt Lake City, and together we will provide a leading sports and entertainment experience to the city and Jazz fans worldwide.”

The Delta Center was constructed in 1991 after the Jazz spent their first few years in the Salt Palace. The rebranding will also coincide with the team’s 50th season.

“I have so many amazing memories of the Delta Center as a kid, and I know that countless people throughout Utah and beyond had similar experiences creating core memories there, whether watching the Olympics & Paralympic Winter Games, the NBA Finals, concerts, or other incredible events,” Jazz owner Ryan Smith said in a January statement.

“We are excited to partner with (Delta CEO) Ed Bastian and the entire Delta team to not only bring back the arena’s original name, but also leverage the amazing work Delta is doing to provide incredible experiences for the people of our state and help show the world how amazing Utah is.”

Earlier this month, crews removed Vivint Arena signage from the building. Vivint originally held the arena’s naming rights through 2025. The company signed a new agreement with the team, which extended its partnership with the Jazz through 2030.

“The new agreement between Vivint and the Jazz, which will go into effect on July 1, 2023, contains a number of significant provisions, including Vivint retaining the rights to its acclaimed courtside suite as well as its current ticket packages throughout the arena,” the company announced in a January release. “Vivint will also continue to have a meaningful presence inside the arena with in-game promotions and advertising packages, on-court digital signage, as well as social media activations and other various public promotional activities.”

Crews will install Delta Center signs on the northeast side of the arena on Thursday before doing the same on the southeast side on Friday. Crews expect to finish work on each side by 3:30 p.m.

The logo will also be added to the court, alongside recognition of late Utah Jazz owner Larry H. Miller.

RELATED STORIES

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

(KSL TV)...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Six dog deaths lead to investigation at Salt Lake County training grounds

A popular Salt Lake County dog training facility is closed after half a dozen dogs died following visits to the training grounds.

11 hours ago

(Utah Highway Patrol)...

Josh Ellis

1 injured in car vs. semi crash in Tooele County

One person was seriously injured in a crash between a passenger car and a semi-truck on the Midvalley Highway in Tooele County.

11 hours ago

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Andrew Adams

Utah County rape case gets fresh look as WVC police continue to seek suspect in attempted kidnap

A previously inactive rape investigation centered around American Fork Canyon was getting a fresh look Wednesday as officers with the West Valley City Police Department continued to seek a suspect they said pretended to be a driver in distress as he attempted to kidnap a woman from a remote area of town.

11 hours ago

Dick Nourse, KSL...

Josh Ellis

Funeral service for longtime KSL anchor Dick Nourse to be held Friday

The KSL family and the television news industry lost a legend last week when longtime anchorman Dick Nourse passed away at the age of 83.

11 hours ago

...

Daniella Rivera and Keira Fairmont

Treat and Release: How Utah weighs the risk of repeat sex offenders

The KSL Investigators examine Utah’s corrections system, responsible for treating and releasing people who commit sex crimes.

1 day ago

Multiple police agencies closing off Bangerter Highway 4100 South. (UDOT)...

Michael Houck

Violent Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team closes off a portion of Bangerter Highway

The Violent Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team closed off a section of Bangerter Highway Wednesday evening.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Asian little girl playing arcade game on the computer machines at the shopping mall outlets...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

Delta Center signage returns to Salt Lake City arena