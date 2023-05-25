Delta Center signage returns to Salt Lake City arena

SALT LAKE CITY — Crews have started installing new signs on the northeast side of the Utah Jazz’s home arena ahead of the official return of the Delta Center.

In January, the Smith Entertainment Group announced the building was reverting to the Delta Center after 17 years. Since 2006, the arena has been named EnergySolutions Arena (2006-2015), Vivint SmartHome Arena (2015-2020) and Vivint Arena (2020-June 30, 2023) — although many fans will say they’ve always called it the Delta Center.

“Today we celebrate a new chapter in the longstanding history between Delta, the Utah Jazz and the Salt Lake City community,” Delta CEO Ed Bastian said in a January release. “The homecoming of the Delta Center represents a continued investment and dedication to Salt Lake City, and together we will provide a leading sports and entertainment experience to the city and Jazz fans worldwide.”

Welcome home to the Delta Center ❤️ pic.twitter.com/j4EGnCeL1K — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) January 14, 2023

The Delta Center was constructed in 1991 after the Jazz spent their first few years in the Salt Palace. The rebranding will also coincide with the team’s 50th season.

“I have so many amazing memories of the Delta Center as a kid, and I know that countless people throughout Utah and beyond had similar experiences creating core memories there, whether watching the Olympics & Paralympic Winter Games, the NBA Finals, concerts, or other incredible events,” Jazz owner Ryan Smith said in a January statement.

“We are excited to partner with (Delta CEO) Ed Bastian and the entire Delta team to not only bring back the arena’s original name, but also leverage the amazing work Delta is doing to provide incredible experiences for the people of our state and help show the world how amazing Utah is.”

Earlier this month, crews removed Vivint Arena signage from the building. Vivint originally held the arena’s naming rights through 2025. The company signed a new agreement with the team, which extended its partnership with the Jazz through 2030.

“The new agreement between Vivint and the Jazz, which will go into effect on July 1, 2023, contains a number of significant provisions, including Vivint retaining the rights to its acclaimed courtside suite as well as its current ticket packages throughout the arena,” the company announced in a January release. “Vivint will also continue to have a meaningful presence inside the arena with in-game promotions and advertising packages, on-court digital signage, as well as social media activations and other various public promotional activities.”

Crews will install Delta Center signs on the northeast side of the arena on Thursday before doing the same on the southeast side on Friday. Crews expect to finish work on each side by 3:30 p.m.

The logo will also be added to the court, alongside recognition of late Utah Jazz owner Larry H. Miller.