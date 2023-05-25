1 injured in car vs. semi crash in Tooele County

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — One person was seriously injured in a crash between a passenger car and a semi-truck on the Midvalley Highway in Tooele County.

Sgt. Cameron Roden with the Utah Highway Patrol said the semi was traveling northwest on Parachute Lane, a short road between Midvalley Highway and state Route 138, and turned left in front of traffic to go westbound on the highway when it was hit by the passenger car.

The driver of the car was hospitalized with critical injuries, according to Roden.

Due to the driver’s condition, eastbound lanes will be closed through 10 or 11 a.m. while state troopers investigate and clean up the scene.

The driver of the semi-truck was not injured, according to troopers.