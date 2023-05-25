KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

An Early Look At Utes’ 2023 Football Opponents: UCLA Bruins

May 25, 2023, 10:09 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Spring ball is over, and the summer months are upon us making it a great time to take an early look at Utah football’s 2023 opponents.

Week four is when Utah will get into their conference play hosting the UCLA Bruins after welcoming in Weber State the week before to close out their out-of-conference schedule. In what could very well be the last meeting between the Utes and Bruins as UCLA moves to the Big Ten in 2024, expect both sides to want to leave the other with the parting gift of a big “L”.

Last year, UCLA got the better of Utah after going 0-5 against them since 2016, 42-32 with quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson and running back Zach Charbonnet leading the way. The Bruins will be traveling to Salt Lake City without those weapons in 2023 while on paper Utah’s defense looks to be better equipped to handle whatever they may throw at them.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

The When And Where Of UCLA Vs. Utah

When: Saturday, September 23

Where: Rice-Eccles Stadium, Salt Lake City, Utah

Time: TBD

Network: TBD

What We Know About UCLA Heading Into 2023

UCLA kept their spring practices under lock and key according to this LA Times article. Head coach Chip Kelly wasn’t playing around during the Bruins’ final spring practices as a member of the Pac-12 conference, leaving some mystery as to what exactly can be expected of the powder blue and gold come fall.

UCLA has an interesting decision to make in regard to replacing DTR who was picked up in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns. Do they go with Thompson-Robinson’s tried and true backup quarterback Ethan Garbers? Or do they roll the dice with their highest rated quarterback recruit ever in Dante Moore despite his youth?

So far, coach Kelly (at least publicly) insists he and his staff have not even discussed what their quarterback depth chart looks like meaning we likely won’t know what direction they are going until at least fall camp and maybe longer.

Another Important, New Face

Not only will UCLA have a new look under-center, but their defense will likely look different too under new defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn. Lynn comes to the Bruins from the Baltimore Ravens and is looking to instill some aggression and swagger to UCLA’s defense that has sometimes been lacking under Chip Kelly’s tenure.

Will this new defensive identity be in full swing by the time the Bruins take the field in Salt Lake? We will certainly be finding out.

Depth In The Trenches

By the sounds of it, UCLA was thin at offensive line during their spring practices. It also sounds like they were/are waiting on a few guys who weren’t going to be there till summer workouts or fall camp. Still, the impression given is that the Bruins might be cutting it a little close on depth and as we all know, games are won in the trenches.

It also doesn’t help UCLA’s case that they are replacing three of five starters from last season after they moved on to the NFL.

Expectations For UCLA According To One Outlet

According to Saturday Blitz writer Connor Muldowney the Bruins should be a pretty good team in 2023, but likely not a great team with some of the offensive production they have to replace and some uncertainty about how much better the defense will be.

Muldowney predicts UCLA will go 8-4 with likely losses against USC, Utah, and Oregon State.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram: @BodkinKSLsports

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Former Ute David Kozlowski: Kryptonite To Depression Is Connection

Former Ute wide receiver David Kozlowski is one of those rare humans who has taken his near downfall and has turned it into his superpower.

11 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

100 Days Until BYU Football: Three Reasons Beyond Big 12 To Get Excited

PROVO, Utah – In 100 days, BYU football kicks off a historic year. Regardless of the final record, the 2023 season will always be historic as the season BYU began playing in a Power Five league. No, it’s not a dream, BYU fans. A good day to get excited for @BYUfootball 💙#GoCougs #BYU pic.twitter.com/dowQVakJgP — KSL […]

11 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake Downs Rival Colorado in U.S. Open Cup Round Of 16

Real Salt Lake will advance in the U.S. Open Cup after defeating rival Colorado Rapids, 1-0, in the round of 16.

1 day ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Instate Quarterback Isaac Wilson Commits To Utah

It feels like Utah just wrapped up their successful 2023 recruiting class but now they're in the thick of 2024 after Isaac Wilson committed.

1 day ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jefferson Savarino Gives Real Salt Lake First-Half Lead Against Colorado

In his U.S. Open Cup debut, Jefferson Savarino put Real Salt Lake on top with a goal in the first half of the round of 16 matchup.

1 day ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Stars In 0-3 Hole Vs. Vegas, Benn Awaits Potential Suspension After Hit On Knights Captain

Stars captain Jamie Benn said he wishes he hadn't used his stick “as a landing point” during an ugly hit on Vegas captain Mark Stone.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Asian little girl playing arcade game on the computer machines at the shopping mall outlets...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

An Early Look At Utes’ 2023 Football Opponents: UCLA Bruins