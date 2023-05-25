Real Salt Lake To Face LA Galaxy In U.S. Open Cup’s Round Of 8

SALT LAKE CITY – After sneaking past the Colorado Rapids in the round of 16, Real Salt Lake will face off against the LA Galaxy in the next round of the U.S. Open Cup.

The last time LA and Real Salt Lake met was on October 1, 2022. The game ended in a 1-1 draw.

Movin on on on#USOC2023 — Real Salt Lake (@realsaltlake) May 25, 2023

The Galaxy walked past LAFC by a score of 2-0 in the U.S. Open Cup’s round of 16.

RSL forced its fourth shutout in the last seven games against Colorado on Wednesday. That game came just days after Real Salt Lake defeated the Rapids in an MLS match, 3-2.

SMILES FOR ADVANCING TO THE QUARTERFINALS pic.twitter.com/NtyGvtxCqB — Real Salt Lake (@realsaltlake) May 25, 2023

Real Salt Lake will play two games against the Galaxy in 7 days. An MLS regular season game on Wednesday, May 31, and a U.S. Open Cup matchup on Wednesday, June 7.

Both games will be played at America First Field in Sandy, Utah.

How To Watch Real Salt Lake

All Major League Soccer games are broadcasted on Apple TV with MLS Season Pass.

The U.S. Open Cup Games are broadcasted on B/R Football YouTube and the B/R App.

All Real Salt Lake English-language radio coverage for the 2023 season and beyond will be carried on various KSL radio signals. KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM/1280 AM) and KSL Newsradio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) are both stations under the Bonneville International umbrella.

