Save more, worry less: grilling on a budget

SALT LAKE CITY — Some of us plan on firing up the grill this Memorial Day holiday.

In today’s, ‘Save more, worry less,’ KSL shares some ways to barbecue on a budget.

When you’re feeding family and friends, it doesn’t have to make a dent in your wallet.

We consulted Barbecuebible.com for the following suggestions:

Limit trips to the grocery store to once a week. It’ll help you save time and money.

Cut down on the cost of proteins like meat, seafood, and even eggs by making vegetables the focus of occasional meals.

Pad your menus with filling side dishes like pasta salads, baked beans, and sweet corn. You could have your guests bring some to add to the meal.

Conserve fuel. Don’t light more charcoal or wood than you’ll need.

Don’t waste food. If you’ve got a half an onion or red bell pepper left over, dice them and freeze them in resealable plastic bags to use later in a soup, stock or sauce.

Another way you can save, instead of paying big bucks for cooking herbs, grow your own.

One last tip, you could make your own rubs, marinades, and sauces.