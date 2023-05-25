KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CONSUMER

Save more, worry less: grilling on a budget

May 25, 2023, 2:21 PM | Updated: 2:28 pm

Tamara Vaifanua's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Some of us plan on firing up the grill this Memorial Day holiday.

In today’s, ‘Save more, worry less,’ KSL shares some ways to barbecue on a budget.

When you’re feeding family and friends, it doesn’t have to make a dent in your wallet.

 

We consulted Barbecuebible.com for the following suggestions:

  • Limit trips to the grocery store to once a week. It’ll help you save time and money.
  • Cut down on the cost of proteins like meat, seafood, and even eggs by making vegetables the focus of occasional meals.
  • Pad your menus with filling side dishes like pasta salads, baked beans, and sweet corn. You could have your guests bring some to add to the meal.
  • Conserve fuel. Don’t light more charcoal or wood than you’ll need.
  • Don’t waste food. If you’ve got a half an onion or red bell pepper left over, dice them and freeze them in resealable plastic bags to use later in a soup, stock or sauce.
  • Another way you can save, instead of paying big bucks for cooking herbs, grow your own.

One last tip, you could make your own rubs, marinades, and sauces.

KSL 5 TV Live

Consumer

Woman texting...

Matt Gephardt

How crooks use texts to get your money, identity, or both.

If you used a mobile phone for any length of time, it’s likely you have gotten text messages that seem like an honest mistake that innocuous-looking text might have come from a scammer.

2 days ago

FILE - A worker collects shopping carts in the parking lot of a Target store on June 9, 2021, in Hi...

Associated Press

Target suffers backlash for LGBTQ+ support, pulls some Pride month clothing

Target is removing some items from its stores and making other changes to its LGBTQ+ merchandise nationwide after backlash.

2 days ago

FILE - The Netflix logo is seen on an iPhone in Philadelphia, July 17, 2017. Fans anticipating Netf...

Michael Liedtke

Netflix begins password sharing crackdown in the US, by charging an additional $8 month

Netflix has outlined how it intends to crack down on the rampant sharing of account passwords in the U.S.

3 days ago

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Tamara Vaifanua

Save more, worry less: affordable ‘girls’ day out’ ideas

Trimming your budget doesn’t have to cut into your social life. Here are four affordable "girls' day out" ideas.

3 days ago

Mechanic works on a car...

Matt Gephardt

Driver apathy keeps tens of thousands of unsafe cars on Utah roads

Every year, the vehicle history report business Carfax releases its study on how many cars are on the roads with unfixed safety recalls.

4 days ago

Organic labeled vegetables are offered for sale at a grocery store on January 19, 2023 in Chicago,...

Tamara Vaifanua

How to save money at the grocery store

Whether planning your Memorial Day barbecue or just planning out your meals for the week, there are ways to budget better at the grocery store. 

4 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Asian little girl playing arcade game on the computer machines at the shopping mall outlets...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

Save more, worry less: grilling on a budget