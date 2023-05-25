CONSUMER
Save more, worry less: grilling on a budget
May 25, 2023, 2:21 PM | Updated: 2:28 pm
SALT LAKE CITY — Some of us plan on firing up the grill this Memorial Day holiday.
In today’s, ‘Save more, worry less,’ KSL shares some ways to barbecue on a budget.
When you’re feeding family and friends, it doesn’t have to make a dent in your wallet.
We consulted Barbecuebible.com for the following suggestions:
- Limit trips to the grocery store to once a week. It’ll help you save time and money.
- Cut down on the cost of proteins like meat, seafood, and even eggs by making vegetables the focus of occasional meals.
- Pad your menus with filling side dishes like pasta salads, baked beans, and sweet corn. You could have your guests bring some to add to the meal.
- Conserve fuel. Don’t light more charcoal or wood than you’ll need.
- Don’t waste food. If you’ve got a half an onion or red bell pepper left over, dice them and freeze them in resealable plastic bags to use later in a soup, stock or sauce.
- Another way you can save, instead of paying big bucks for cooking herbs, grow your own.
One last tip, you could make your own rubs, marinades, and sauces.