Utah Warriors To Host Rugby ATL As Final Stretch Kicks In

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Warriors will face off against Rugby ATL at home in Zions Bank Stadium on Saturday.

The Warriors hold the 3rd seed in the West with an 8-4 record. Rugby ATL sits in the East’s 4th seed with a record of 5-6.

Warriors, Rugby ATL Match Preview

Utah and Atlanta will face off for the first and only time this season in front of the Warrior’s fans this weekend.

Both teams’ playoff hopes are very much alive. However, that doesn’t tell the full story.

Zions Bank Stadium was SOLD OUT last night with 4,500 in attendance! 🎉🎉 Thank you Warriors Nation for an incredible night!#ForTheNation pic.twitter.com/ZZPAPGSuJa — Utah Warriors Rugby (@utwarriorsrugby) May 21, 2023

Atlanta has a negative point differential and currently holds the four-seed in the much weaker Eastern Conference. Despite this, they would only need seven points to jump all the way into the second seed.

Warriors flanker Bailey Wilson is aware of the task at hand but remains confident in the team’s ability to pull out a win.

“They have a bit of variation in their attack” “We have to be prepared for that. We feel like we can beat any team in this league. We have to stay in it for the full 80 minutes.”

Three-seeded Utah would need 12 points to jump into the second seed. The Houston SaberCats sit right behind Utah with the same amount of points.

More to come… ⏳ #ForTheNation Saturday 7:30pm. Zions Bank Stadium. Be there. pic.twitter.com/qP7iU98iMN — Utah Warriors Rugby (@utwarriorsrugby) May 17, 2023

The Warriors have proven that they can be a competitive team in the tough Western Conference. Head coach Greg Cooper said that the team can’t dwell on the past if they hope to make a postseason run.

“Too many ‘ifs and buts’,” Cooper said. “We are third. Now, we have the opportunity to stay in that position. A lot will happen in the next four weeks.”

Chandler Holt is a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter at @ChandlerHoltKSL.

