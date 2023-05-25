Road along Nebo Loop completely washes out

PAYSON, Utah — A portion of the road up Payson Canyon along an area of the Nebo Loop has completely washed out.

The washed out road is near the Grotto Falls Trailhead and has been eroding over the past few days.

Sergeant Spencer Cannon, with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office said in most years, this runoff is more of a babbling brook that comes down from Pete Winward Reservoir.

However, this year the stream has been eroding away the ground beneath the road, causing it to crumble.

The road will impact access to many popular areas for camping and other recreation; places people typically spend Memorial Day.

According to the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, many of the area campgrounds like Payson Lakes and Blackhawk aren’t even accessible because of flooding.

There are some other campgrounds like Maple bench that remain accessible, but they still are not open because they’re mostly covered with water.