UTAH'S FLOOD WATCH

Road along Nebo Loop completely washes out

May 25, 2023, 4:56 PM | Updated: 5:16 pm

PAYSON, Utah — A portion of the road up Payson Canyon along an area of the Nebo Loop has completely washed out.

The washed out road is near the Grotto Falls Trailhead and has been eroding over the past few days.

Sergeant Spencer Cannon, with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office said in most years, this runoff is more of a babbling brook that comes down from Pete Winward Reservoir. 

However, this year the stream has been eroding away the ground beneath the road, causing it to crumble.

The road will impact access to many popular areas for camping and other recreation; places people typically spend Memorial Day.

According to the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, many of the area campgrounds like Payson Lakes and Blackhawk aren’t even accessible because of flooding.

There are some other campgrounds like Maple bench that remain accessible, but they still are not open because they’re mostly covered with water.

Mike Anderson

Flood warning for Logan River through Friday morning

A flood warning was issued for the Logan River on Tuesday and it's expected to last through late Friday morning.

2 days ago

Jed Boal

Provo river doubling in volume this week

The Provo River is rising in Utah County and will continue to pick up volume in the days ahead.

3 days ago

Andrew Adams

Waterfall of runoff damages road in Payson Canyon

Spring runoff waters carved their own path across the road through Payson Canyon, leaving damage in the area that crews said could delay the area’s opening by at least a couple of weeks.

3 days ago

Ladd Egan

12-year-old girl released from hospital after incident at Gunlock Falls

The 12-year-old girl pulled unconscious from the water at Gunlock Falls on Sunday has been released from the hospital, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

4 days ago

Mike Anderson and Michael Houck

Runoff flows through Woodruff streets and homes

RICH COUNTY, Utah — Spring runoff continues to be a problem for Utahns, especially in the rural areas where they lack the resources to fight against the water. The ground in Woodruff, Utah, is so wet that residents are now getting groundwater into their crawlspaces and basements. But some are getting creative and enjoying the […]

4 days ago

Dan Rascon

Wheeler Farm helps Salt Lake County with historic water operations

Salt Lake County is setting up its flood control operations right next to the cow pastures at Wheeler Farm, in preparation for what may come.

4 days ago

Road along Nebo Loop completely washes out