Holladay building collapses, workers uninjured

May 25, 2023, 5:36 PM | Updated: 6:08 pm

collapsed building...

A building collapsed near 4890 S. Highland Drive. Workers inside escaped major injury. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Eliza Pace's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

HOLLADAY, Utah — A building collapsed near 4890 S. Highland Drive Thursday afternoon.

According to Unified Fire Department, the commercial building was under renovation and had a partial collapse while workers were inside.

The workers were able to escape without major injury.

Officials on scene confirmed the building was under renovation to install indoor pickleball courts.

The building remains unstable.

Eliza Pace

