Holladay building collapses, workers uninjured
May 25, 2023, 5:36 PM | Updated: 6:08 pm
(KSL TV)
HOLLADAY, Utah — A building collapsed near 4890 S. Highland Drive Thursday afternoon.
According to Unified Fire Department, the commercial building was under renovation and had a partial collapse while workers were inside.
The workers were able to escape without major injury.
Officials on scene confirmed the building was under renovation to install indoor pickleball courts.
The building remains unstable.