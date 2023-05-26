Bystander killed after teen in stolen vehicle crashes into home, police say

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A bystander was killed after a teen driver of a stolen car crashed into several houses.

Police have not identified the 24-year-old man killed in the crash.

According to West Valley City Police Department, an officer spotted a stolen vehicle at 3100 S Redwood Road.

The suspect vehicle also sheared off the home’s gas meter. A significant gas leak resulted and forced the evacuation of nearby homes in the area. Crews have been able to stop that leak, and neighbors have been allowed to return home. 7/ — WVC Police (@WVCPD) May 26, 2023

The officer, who was in an unmarked police car, began to follow the stolen car to see where it went. Officers chose to not pursue the car or begin a chase.

The car turned onto 3100 heading west, entering a neighborhood, when it stopped near Lehi Drive, east of Beaver Street.

At this point, three people got out of the car, and police approached the vehicle.

Then, the driver got back in while the passengers fled on foot.

An officer in the neighborhood threw down spike strips as the suspect attempted to drive off.

Officers let him go and he hit the spike strips, losing control.

The driver then hit a patrol car and launched through a yard, crashing through a chain-link fence and taking out a portion of a room of a house.

A 24-year-old bystander was hit and killed in front of the house and the car hit two other houses before it came to a stop.

Police took the underage 15-year-old driver into custody.

During the crash, the driver also hit a gas line, causing an evacuation in the area.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information becomes available.