KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Bystander killed after teen in stolen vehicle crashes into home, police say

May 25, 2023, 10:21 PM | Updated: 11:07 pm

Eliza Pace's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A bystander was killed after a teen driver of a stolen car crashed into several houses.

Police have not identified the 24-year-old man killed in the crash.

According to West Valley City Police Department, an officer spotted a stolen vehicle at 3100 S Redwood Road.

The officer, who was in an unmarked police car, began to follow the stolen car to see where it went. Officers chose to not pursue the car or begin a chase.

The car turned onto 3100 heading west, entering a neighborhood, when it stopped near Lehi Drive, east of Beaver Street.

At this point, three people got out of the car, and police approached the vehicle.

Then, the driver got back in while the passengers fled on foot.

An officer in the neighborhood threw down spike strips as the suspect attempted to drive off.

Officers let him go and he hit the spike strips, losing control.

The driver then hit a patrol car and launched through a yard, crashing through a chain-link fence and taking out a portion of a room of a house.

A 24-year-old bystander was hit and killed in front of the house and the car hit two other houses before it came to a stop.

Police took the underage 15-year-old driver into custody.

During the crash, the driver also hit a gas line, causing an evacuation in the area.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information becomes available. 

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Wendie Muhic is the frustrated owner of a 2007 Chevy Tahoe, that dies a lot....

Matt Gephardt & Sloan Schrage

West Jordan car owner says odometer fraud has left her stuck paying thousands on a lemon she can’t drive

Wendie Muhic is the frustrated owner of a 2007 Chevy Tahoe, that dies a lot. Now she is left paying for it.

1 day ago

The Wasatch Front Regional Council unanimously approved the 2023-2050 Regional Transportation Plan ...

Shara Park

Canyon gondola included in long-term transportation outlook for Wasatch Front

The Wasatch Front Regional Council unanimously approved the 2023-2050 Regional Transportation Plan Thursday, which details more than 1000 potential projects along the Wasatch Front including, a gondola for Little Cottonwood Canyon.

1 day ago

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Ladd Egan

Outfitters, city officials urge caution while recreating near Provo River over holiday weekend

The Provo River is swelling with runoff just as Memorial Day weekend approaches and as Utahns plan to enjoy the outdoors.

1 day ago

Logan City Police need help identifying these three teenagers. (Logan City Police)...

Cimaron Neugebauer

Logan City police need help identifying teenage trio camera vandals

Logan City Police need the public's help identifying a trio of teenage camera vandals.

1 day ago

UHP trooper...

Katija Stjepovic

Patience can change Utah’s 100 deadliest days

The 100 days between Memorial Day weekend and Labor Day see nearly double the amount of deaths on Utah roads compared to any other part of the year.

1 day ago

Madoline Morley...

Shelby Lofton

Teen who died at pool party was ‘the calm to our storm’ Aunt says

The family of a West Bountiful teen who died after an accident at a pool party earlier this week said she always put other people first.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Asian little girl playing arcade game on the computer machines at the shopping mall outlets...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

Bystander killed after teen in stolen vehicle crashes into home, police say