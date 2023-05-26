Utah man climbs back to road for help after crash off cliff and 200 foot rolling descent

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — A man survived a rollover crash off a cliff, and rolling 200 feet down a steep incline, before climbing injured back to the road for help.

The man was taken to a hospital by ambulance, but the extent of his injuries and his current condition is not clear according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. The man was the only person in his vehicle and was on the Little Creek Mesa Road that branches off Utah state Route 59, between Hurricane and Short Creek.

The man — who has not been identified — was driving to assist some family members who were stranded at a mesa. At approximately 5:20 p.m. Thursday the car hit a rock, knocking it off balance and sending it over the cliff and down the steep embankment.

The injured man climbed out of his crushed car to get himself back to the road find help in the remote area.

Search and rescue from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office were able to assist the stranded family members while the man was taken medical care. No other injuries were reported.