KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Utah man climbs back to road for help after crash off cliff and 200 foot rolling descent

May 26, 2023, 11:55 AM | Updated: 12:01 pm

demolished crashed vehicle...

A Utah man survived a crash off a cliff and 200-foot descending rollover before climbing back to the road for help in Washington County, May 25, 2023. (Washington County Sheriff's Office)

(Washington County Sheriff's Office)

Larry D. Curtis's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — A man survived a rollover crash off a cliff, and rolling 200 feet down a steep incline, before climbing injured back to the road for help.

The man was taken to a hospital by ambulance, but the extent of his injuries and his current condition is not clear according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. The man was the only person in his vehicle and was on the Little Creek Mesa Road that branches off Utah state Route 59, between Hurricane and Short Creek.

The man — who has not been identified — was driving to assist some family members who were stranded at a mesa. At approximately 5:20 p.m. Thursday the car hit a rock, knocking it off balance and sending it over the cliff and down the steep embankment.

The injured man climbed out of his crushed car to get himself back to the road find help in the remote area.

A Utah man survived a crash off a cliff and 200-foot descending rollover before climbing back to the road for help in Washington County, May 25, 2023. (Washington County Sheriff's Office) A Utah man survived a crash off a cliff and 200-foot descending rollover before climbing back to the road for help in Washington County, May 25, 2023. (Washington County Sheriff's Office) A Utah man survived a crash off a cliff and 200-foot descending rollover before climbing back to the road for help in Washington County, May 25, 2023. (Washington County Sheriff's Office) A Utah man survived a crash off a cliff and 200-foot descending rollover before climbing back to the road for help in Washington County, May 25, 2023. (Washington County Sheriff's Office) A Utah man survived a crash off a cliff and 200-foot descending rollover before climbing back to the road for help in Washington County, May 25, 2023. (Washington County Sheriff's Office)

Search and rescue from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office were able to assist the stranded family members while the man was taken medical care. No other injuries were reported.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

FILE: seatbelt...

Karah Brackin

UHP urging safe driving for Memorial Day weekend

As travelers head into Memorial Day Weekend, troopers are pleading with drivers to wear seatbelts and drive cautiously.

13 hours ago

Eroding banks are roped off as the Weber River swells from a melting snowpack in Fort Buenaventura...

Tamara Vaifanua

Park managers urge safety around rivers, lakes during Memorial Day weekend

Keeping people safe in and around water is a big concern for park managers this holiday weekend.

13 hours ago

First District Judge Angela Fonnesbeck sentenced Kyle Taylor Gooch, 33, to a term of five years to ...

Gabrielle Shiozawa

Logan man sentenced to at least 5 years in prison in infant smothering death

A Logan man will spend at least five years in prison for smothering an infant girl to death, after originally being charged with capital murder.

13 hours ago

Traffic moves on I-15 in Salt Lake City on May 18. Utah Department of Transportation engineers say ...

KSL.com

UDOT warns of delays on some Utah roads during busy Memorial Day weekend

Travel experts believe this Memorial Day weekend will be pretty busy.

13 hours ago

Wendie Muhic is the frustrated owner of a 2007 Chevy Tahoe, that dies a lot....

Matt Gephardt & Sloan Schrage

West Jordan car owner says odometer fraud has left her stuck paying thousands on a lemon she can’t drive

Wendie Muhic is the frustrated owner of a 2007 Chevy Tahoe that dies a lot. Now she is left paying for it.

2 days ago

A bystander was killed after a teen driver of a stolen car crashed into several houses....

Eliza Pace

Bystander killed after teen in stolen vehicle crashes into home, police say

A bystander was killed after a driver of a stolen car crashed into several homes.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Asian little girl playing arcade game on the computer machines at the shopping mall outlets...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

Utah man climbs back to road for help after crash off cliff and 200 foot rolling descent