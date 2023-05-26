Hawks Add Former Utah Jazz Assistant Igor Kokoskov To Coaching Staff

ATLANTA – According to ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the Hawks will be adding another former Jazz coach to their staff with the hiring of Igor Kokoskov.

Kokoskov will join former Jazz head coach Quin Snyder on the Atlanta sideline.

Igor Kokoskov has signed a deal to become Quin Snyder’s top assistant with the Atlanta Hawks, sources tell ESPN. Kokoskov, who spent a year as the Suns’ head coach, previously worked for Snyder on his Utah Jazz and Missouri staffs. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 26, 2023

Kokoskov has held an NBA coaching position for 21 of the last 23 years.

He started his coaching career as an assistant for the Los Angeles Clippers in 2000-2001. His most recent position was an assistant role for the Brooklyn Nets last season.

Quin Snyder and Igor Kokoskov are reuniting in Atlanta. 🤝 pic.twitter.com/lh3OLdZg6R — theScore (@theScore) May 26, 2023

Kokoskov spent three seasons as an assistant coach for the Jazz from 2015 to 2018.

In that stretch, Snyder and Kokoskov led the Jazz to a 139-107 record and a 56.5% win percentage.

📹| Donovan Mitchell on Suns’ coach Igor Kokoškov: “He’s such a smart coach—he’s taught me different things as far as keeping the game simple … keeping it fundamental, that was his big thing.” More from Donovan & Grayson ⤵️#ZionsBank | @ZionsBank

» https://t.co/LrxA7BOFds — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) February 4, 2019

Kokoskov joins an Atlanta team that went 41-41 last season despite making big moves in the 2022 offseason to stay competitive.

The Hawks struggled to find momentum all season long. When Snyder was hired as the head coach, things began to look up in Atlanta.

The addition of Kokoskov will potentially help the team find more cohesion going into the 2023-2024 NBA season.

Chandler Holt is a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter at @ChandlerHoltKSL.

