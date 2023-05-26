KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Hawks Add Former Utah Jazz Assistant Igor Kokoskov To Coaching Staff

May 26, 2023, 10:24 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

ATLANTA – According to ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the Hawks will be adding another former Jazz coach to their staff with the hiring of Igor Kokoskov.

Kokoskov will join former Jazz head coach Quin Snyder on the Atlanta sideline.

Kokoskov has held an NBA coaching position for 21 of the last 23 years.

He started his coaching career as an assistant for the Los Angeles Clippers in 2000-2001. His most recent position was an assistant role for the Brooklyn Nets last season.

RELATED: Quin Snyder Reaches Agreement To Become Hawks Head Coach

Kokoskov spent three seasons as an assistant coach for the Jazz from 2015 to 2018.

In that stretch, Snyder and Kokoskov led the Jazz to a 139-107 record and a 56.5% win percentage.

Kokoskov joins an Atlanta team that went 41-41 last season despite making big moves in the 2022 offseason to stay competitive.

The Hawks struggled to find momentum all season long. When Snyder was hired as the head coach, things began to look up in Atlanta.

The addition of Kokoskov will potentially help the team find more cohesion going into the 2023-2024 NBA season.

RELATED STORIES

Chandler Holt is a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter at @ChandlerHoltKSL.

Want more coverage like Hawks hire assistant Igor Kokoskov? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake GM Elliot Fall Speaks On Club Turning Season Around

Real Salt Lake GM Elliot Fall joined the KSL Sports Zone on Friday to talk about RSL turning the season around after a rough start.

13 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Vote On Athletics’ Las Vegas Move Could Take Place At June Meetings

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred says a vote on the Athletics’ prospective move to Las Vegas could take place when owners meet from June 13-15.

13 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Pavelski Scores In OT, Stars Beat Golden Knights 3-2 To Avoid West Sweep

38-year-old Pavelski scored in overtime to help the Stars avoided a sweep with a victory over the Vegas Golden Knights.

13 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Softball Excited For ‘Chess Match’ In Super Regionals

Utah softball is hosting the Super Regionals and are excited for what they believe will be a "chess match" against San Diego State.

13 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Warriors To Host Rugby ATL As Final Stretch Kicks In

Third-seed Utah Warriors, 8-4, will face off against Rugby ATL, 5-6, at home in Zions Bank Stadium on Saturday.

2 days ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Delta Center Returns To Downtown Salt Lake City, Signage Installed 

The Delta Center rebrand is officially in motion. Even though the rename won't come until July, the signage is already being installed.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Asian little girl playing arcade game on the computer machines at the shopping mall outlets...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

Hawks Add Former Utah Jazz Assistant Igor Kokoskov To Coaching Staff