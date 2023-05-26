Private boat crashes into free-floating dock at Flaming Gorge

MAILA, Utah — The Flaming Gorge Ranger District said a boat was significantly damaged after it hit a courtesy camping dock that was detached from its anchor system.

The dock was left floating in the reservoir and a private boat smashed into it Wednesday.

District Ranger Bryan Wilson said in a statement, “This is a very real safety issue! This behavior of removing courtesy docks from their anchors is putting people at risk of injury and causing damage to boats.”

Louis J. Haynes, spokesman for the Ashley National Forest stated, “In this case, the boat involved sustained significant damage and luckily no one was injured. If It happens again, they may not be so lucky.”

A news release said the maintenance crew on Flaming Gorge Reservoir places courtesy docks in specific areas to provide a safe place, out of the main channel for boaters to recreate. The release said removing the anchor system allows the courtesy docks to float and puts other people enjoying the water at risk.

The release said there are 58 courtesy docks and 95 buoys at the Flaming Gorge Reservoir. “Disconnecting courtesy docks from their anchor system to move them increases the workload on forest staff and creates major safety issues when people leave them to free float in Flaming Gorge Reservoir at the end of their use,” the release stated.

You can report unanchored courtesy docks by calling 435-781-5260. If possible, take photos of the boat involved in removing the anchor lines.