Car crashes through residential wall

OGDEN, Utah — A car crashed through a wall onto a residential property near 2600 North.

According to Sgt. Jason Child with North Ogden Police Department, the driver missed a sound wall and went through a chain-link fence, driving through a field.

Then the driver went through the other side of the fence, over a hill, and crossed the street over a median at which point they crashed through a wall into the backyard of a home.

Child said the driver did not hit the house, and nobody on the property was hurt.

It was not clear why the driver crashed and police did not say if the driver was impaired.