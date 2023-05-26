2024 Utah Quarterback Commit To Compete In Elite 11 Finals

SALT LAKE CITY – It’s been a great week for 2024 Utah quarterback commit Isaac Wilson. Days after announcing his intention to play for the Utes, Wilson was invited to compete in the Elite 11.

As most who follow college football recruiting know, an invitation to compete in the Elite 11 is a high honor for emerging college quarterbacks, Wilson is among one them for this recruiting class.

Wilson will be joined in Los Angeles on June 14-16 by some of the top quarterback talent in the 2024 recruiting class including Georgia commits Dylan Raiola, and Ryan Puglisli, Alabama commit Julian Sayin, and Ohio State commit Air Noland among others.

Isaac Wilson Among Country’s Elite Quarterbacks

The senior quarterback impressed in 2022 racking up a number of offers from all over the country including Arizona, BYU, Idaho State, Miami, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State, San Jose State, Utah State, Weber State and Georgia before giving the nod to Utah this past Wednesday.

With a successful junior season behind Wilson and now the weight of picking a college off of his shoulders, the talented quarterback will be looking to take the Chargers to another level in 2023. In Corner Canyon’s run last season, Wilson completed 208 of 332 for 3,362, 37 touchdowns and 12 interceptions on the way to a 10-2 finish.

Wilson will now get to show that ability off on the big stage in the Elite 11 next month.

Wilson hails from a long line of football talent that started with his dad, Mike Wilson who played on the defensive line for the Utes back in the early ’90s. His older brother, Zach, played for BYU from 2018-2020 and was taken as the second pick overall in the 2021 NFL Draft by the New York Jets where he currently resides. Wilson also has two other brothers, Josh and Micah who currently play linebacker for the Cougars.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram: @BodkinKSLsports

