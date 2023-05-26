KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

2024 Utah Quarterback Commit To Compete In Elite 11 Finals

May 26, 2023, 5:59 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – It’s been a great week for 2024 Utah quarterback commit Isaac Wilson. Days after announcing his intention to play for the Utes, Wilson was invited to compete in the Elite 11.

As most who follow college football recruiting know, an invitation to compete in the Elite 11 is a high honor for emerging college quarterbacks, Wilson is among one them for this recruiting class.

Wilson will be joined in Los Angeles on June 14-16 by some of the top quarterback talent in the 2024 recruiting class including Georgia commits Dylan Raiola, and Ryan Puglisli, Alabama commit Julian Sayin, and Ohio State commit Air Noland among others.

Isaac Wilson Among Country’s Elite Quarterbacks

The senior quarterback impressed in 2022 racking up a number of offers from all over the country including Arizona, BYU, Idaho State, Miami, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State, San Jose State, Utah State, Weber State and Georgia before giving the nod to Utah this past Wednesday.

With a successful junior season behind Wilson and now the weight of picking a college off of his shoulders, the talented quarterback will be looking to take the Chargers to another level in 2023. In Corner Canyon’s run last season, Wilson completed 208 of 332 for 3,362, 37 touchdowns and 12 interceptions on the way to a 10-2 finish.

Wilson will now get to show that ability off on the big stage in the Elite 11 next month.

Wilson hails from a long line of football talent that started with his dad, Mike Wilson who played on the defensive line for the Utes back in the early ’90s. His older brother, Zach, played for BYU from 2018-2020 and was taken as the second pick overall in the 2021 NFL Draft by the New York Jets where he currently resides. Wilson also has two other brothers, Josh and Micah who currently play linebacker for the Cougars.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram: @BodkinKSLsports

 

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Karl Malone’s ‘Dream Team’ Collection Sells For Over $5M At Auction

Malone asked for mementos from almost every player on USA Basketball's 'Dream Team'. He recently sold the collection at auction.

18 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake GM Elliot Fall Speaks On Club Turning Season Around

Real Salt Lake GM Elliot Fall joined the KSL Sports Zone on Friday to talk about RSL turning the season around after a rough start.

18 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Vote On Athletics’ Las Vegas Move Could Take Place At June Meetings

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred says a vote on the Athletics’ prospective move to Las Vegas could take place when owners meet from June 13-15.

18 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Pavelski Scores In OT, Stars Beat Golden Knights 3-2 To Avoid West Sweep

38-year-old Pavelski scored in overtime to help the Stars avoided a sweep with a victory over the Vegas Golden Knights.

18 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Hawks Add Former Utah Jazz Assistant Igor Kokoskov To Coaching Staff

According to ESPN sources, the Atlanta Hawks will be adding another former Jazz coach to their staff with the hiring of Igor Kokoskov.

18 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Softball Excited For ‘Chess Match’ In Super Regionals

Utah softball is hosting the Super Regionals and are excited for what they believe will be a "chess match" against San Diego State.

18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Asian little girl playing arcade game on the computer machines at the shopping mall outlets...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

2024 Utah Quarterback Commit To Compete In Elite 11 Finals