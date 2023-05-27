What to know before heading to Zion National Park this weekend

ZION NATIONAL PARK — Large crowds are expected at Zion National Park for Memorial Day weekend.

Last year the park welcomed more than 82,000 visitors for the unofficial start of summer.

Park managers said with the expected crowds, it’s important to know before you go.

“When you get here, expect to encounter a lot of other people,” Jonathan Schaefer with the National Park Service said. “Expect there to be some things, that do to seasonality, things like the Narrows closure. These are things that you can plan around so that you’ll still enjoy your visit. And there are plenty of things to do here.”

The trail bridge at Zion Lodge is also closed. You will need a permit if hiking Angel’s Landing is on your itinerary.

“Carry and drink plenty of water. Dress in layers and check the forecast where you’re headed up,” Schaefer said.

Before you even start on your hike, you’re going to want to make sure you give yourself plenty of time to get there.

“Especially during the Memorial Day weekend, that parking fills quickly. It’s hard to predict exactly what time parking will fill up here at Zion. But, generally, visitors who come early in the morning and later in the afternoon have a better chance of finding a parking spot in the park,” Schaefer added.

Brace for long lines, lengthy waits, and temporary closures at the east and south entrances.

There are a lot of things to remember, but most importantly, pack your patience. Pack out what you pack in and don’t forget to have fun.