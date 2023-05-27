Utes Fall To San Diego State In First Super Regional Game

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah softball is playing host to SDSU in the Super Regional round of the NCAA Tournament, falling to the Aztecs in the opening game of the series.

Both teams struggled early in the game but cleaned some things up as they moved along. However, SDSU was a bit more affective in Friday’s night matchup beating the Utes, 4-3.

Utah has been dominant in postseason play, winning the Pac-12 Tournament, and handling Southern Illinois and Ole Miss to move on to the Super Regional round. Friday night was not their best effort, however, and the Utes will need to shake it off quickly and move on to Saturday’s 3:00 p.m. MT rematch.

San Diego State wins first game of the Super Regional series 4-3. The #Utes and Aztecs will take the field again tomorrow at 3:00 pm MT. #GoUtes #UteProud — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) May 27, 2023

If the Utes don’t tie the series up and force a game three for Sunday, their magical season of firsts will be over.

Utah Didn’t Play Well

Utah head coach Amy Hogue didn’t beat around the bush at the postgame press conference, stating her team didn’t play well right out of the gate.

“Well, we didn’t play great today, and we have been playing really great, so bad timing to have a bad day out there,” Hogue said. “There were a lot of good moments, but it got a little tight and my team didn’t play very loose. The moment got a little big and got away from us. We did all those things not so great and still only lost by a run, so I like our opportunities to make our adjustments tomorrow and go get back on that roll that we’ve been on for quite a while.”

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram: @BodkinKSLsports

Follow @bodkinkslsports