Man extradited from Mexico to Utah to face charges for murder of Gaby Ramos

May 27, 2023, 10:34 AM | Updated: 11:12 am

Manuel Omar Burciaga-Perea was arrested in Chihuahua, Mexico, on Nov. 24, 2022 for the murder of Ga...

Manuel Omar Burciaga-Perea was arrested in Chihuahua, Mexico, on Nov. 24, 2022 for the murder of Gaby Ramos, a local Spanish radio host, in 2021. (Taylorsville City Police Department)

(Taylorsville City Police Department)

Larry D. Curtis's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — A man suspected of killing a Utah woman has been extradited from Mexico City and booked into the Salt Lake County Jail. Manuel Omar Burciaga-Perea, 36, arrived in Utah Friday in the custody of U.S. Marshals.

A well-known member of Utah’s Hispanic community, known as Gaby Ramos — named Gabriela Sifuentes Castilla — was shot and killed in October 2021 when she was 38. Her ex-fiancé, Burciaga-Perea, was the suspect in the murder and now, almost 18-months later, he has been booked into the Salt Lake County Jail, according to Taylorsville Police Department.

He is accused of shooting Ramos and now faces charges for her death including aggravated murder, aggravated burglary, assault and domestic violence in the presence of a child. He is accused of killing Ramos Oct. 17, 2021. Her family identified her to KSL TV at the time and said he was the shooter.

Ramos was a radio host for a Spanish-language radio station at the time of her killing. Her sister Rocio Sifuentes said Burciaga-Perea started the confrontation over an engagement ring after midnight at the house the siblings shared. At first he took a ring and left the home while the family was on the phone after calling 911.

He returned and knocked and then pounded on the door and when Ramos opened it to tell him to leave, she was shot.

Police said she was shot seven times in the chest, arm and head. Life-saving measured were given but according to Sifuentes, Ramos died in her arms.

Family speaks out after Taylorsville woman gunned down in her home

Taylorsville PD said Saturday that immediately after the shooting, Burciaga-Perea fled to his hometown in Chihuahua, Mexico. Despite knowing his location, Utah investigators needed further legal proceedings to have him extradited with efforts from local and national law enforcement agencies as well as the Mexican State Attorney General’s Office and federal court in Mexico.

“This could not have happened without the teamwork, perseverance and cooperation between offices,” said Taylorsville Chief Brady Cottam. “The process was tedious and painstaking, but we are grateful for this significant step toward resolution and justice.”

Police said Burciaga-Perea was arrested on Nov. 24, 2022, and spent the time since in federal holding facilities in Mexico. Friday he arrived at Salt Lake City’s airport after a 4.5-hour commercial flight, escorted by U.S. Marshals. He was then taken to the Taylorsville Police Station where he declined to be interviewed before he was booked into jail.

His case will be processed in Salt Lake’s Third District Court.

Agencies involved in the investigation and extradition included Taylorsville PD, Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office, the U.S. Marshals Service in Utah and the Department of Justice in Washington, D.C., along with Mexican authorities.

