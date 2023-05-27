KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Kamas orders residents to boil water, possibly for E. coli

May 27, 2023, 12:02 PM | Updated: 12:02 pm

FILE...

FILE — Water boils on a stove top.

Larry D. Curtis's Profile Picture

BY


KSLTV.com

KAMAS CITY, Utah — Residents of Kamas in Utah’s Summit County have been ordered to boil water for all uses.

The order was issued Saturday morning and doesn’t specify why, but in comments on its Facebook page the city said E. coli was found through water testing.

The order states:

Before using water to drink, cook, do dishes, wash hands, or brush teeth, bring water to a rolling boil for 3 minutes. Showering in untreated water is not recommended. It is okay for pets to drink the water.

Typically, after a city finds contaminated water, it continues to test while it flushes the water system until it shows that it is safe and a boil order will be cancelled. There is no estimate for how long the order will remain in place.

Symptoms of E. coli infection, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, are different for each person but often include severe stomach cramps, diarrhea that is often bloody, and vomiting. Some people contract a fever and most people recover in five to seven days. Some infections are mild, others are severe or even life threatening.

Animals can have E. coli infection and appear healthy but can spread it to other animals or humans. CDC says cows, especially calves, can spread the infection, as can goats, sheep and deer.

The mountain city of Kamas is east of Jordanelle State Park. Like many cities, it is dealing with melting snow and high water flows after a record snowpack. The city is in Kamas Valley that has two river crossings with five main creeks in the valley, the largest is Beaver Creek that has flooded.

Kamas City was founded in 1857 by John Simpson. It’s website says there is a population of 1,061.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Manuel Omar Burciaga-Perea was arrested in Chihuahua, Mexico, on Nov. 24, 2022 for the murder of Ga...

Larry D. Curtis

Man extradited from Mexico to Utah to face charges for murder of Gaby Ramos

A man suspected of killing a Utah woman has been extradited from Mexico City and booked into the Salt Lake County Jail. Manuel Omar Burciaga-Perea, 36, arrived in Utah Friday in the custody of U.S. Marshals.

12 hours ago

Deer Creek Reservoir...

Ladd Egan

Deer Creek, Jordanelle nearing capacity; releasing extra water

Those heading outdoors this holiday weekend will notice that many of Utah’s reservoirs are nearing capacity.

2 days ago

Teens and Jeep mishap...

Andrew Adams

Troopers urge caution after early Memorial Day weekend mishap

Troopers were urging people to be cautious on Utah’s roads ahead of a busy Memorial Day travel weekend following an early mishap in American Fork Canyon that left a teenager seriously injured.

2 days ago

FILE - A rock formation in Arches National Park in the Devil's Garden area (Larry D. Curtis/KSL TV)...

Cary Schwanitz

Man dies at Arches National Park

A man died Thursday at Arches National Park after attempts to revive him failed.

2 days ago

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Shara Park

Police: officers did not chase teen who crashed into house, killing man

Security cameras captured the critical moments before Thursday's deadly crash in West Valley City when a 15-year-old driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a home, killing an innocent bystander who was standing outside.

2 days ago

A memorial with blue skies...

Erin Cox and Larry D. Curtis

Utah memorial celebrates contributions of Pacific Islander women

Tucked in a place you might never visit, and in a place you might have never heard of, there is a new memorial in Utah.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Asian little girl playing arcade game on the computer machines at the shopping mall outlets...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

Kamas orders residents to boil water, possibly for E. coli