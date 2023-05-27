Brazil bus accident kills Latter-day Saint missionary, injures 3 others

SALT LAKE CITY — A traffic accident in Brazil killed a missionary of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and injured three other missionaries, the church announced Saturday.

Four missionaries were traveling on a bus Friday night in a rural area near the city of Tibagi, Brazil, when the bus was hit by a semitruck, church spokesman Sam Penrod said.

Elder Izaak Orion Card, 20, of Anchorage, Alaska, was killed in the accident. Elder Card had been serving in the church’s Brazil Curitiba Mission since October.

The other three missionaries sustained minor injuries and are now being cared for by local members of the church, Penrod said.

“We send our love to Elder Card’s family and friends and the missionaries and members in the Brazil Curitiba Mission. We pray that each will find peace and comfort as they mourn this faithful missionary and reflect on his Christlike service,” Penrod said.