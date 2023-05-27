Bucks Finalizing Deal To Make Raptors’ Adrian Griffin Their Head Coach, AP Source Says

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A person familiar with the situation says the Milwaukee Bucks are finalizing a deal to make Adrian Griffin their head coach.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal was still being completed.

The decision comes after the Bucks fired Mike Budenholzer in the wake of their stunning first-round playoff loss to the Miami Heat.

The Bucks are beginning work on financial terms of a contract with Griffin and a deal is expected to be reached soon that’ll make Griffin the franchise’s next head coach, sources said. https://t.co/aXE022C2UH — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 27, 2023

Griffin has spent the last five seasons as a Toronto Raptors assistant coach on Nick Nurse’s staff. The Raptors fired Nurse last month.

