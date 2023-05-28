KSL Flood Watch
River Tracker
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

SPORTS

2 horses die from injuries at Churchill Downs, bringing total to 12

May 27, 2023, 6:01 PM

Horses come through the first turn during the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Chu...

Horses come through the first turn during the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs Saturday, May 6, 2023, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Two horses have died the past two days following injuries at Churchill Downs, the 11th and 12th fatalities over the past month at the home of the Kentucky Derby.

Filly Kimberley Dream was euthanized after sustaining a distal sesamodean ligament rupture to her front leg during Saturday’s first race. Lost in Limbo was euthanized following a similar injury just before the finish line in Friday’s seventh race.

The track stated in a release that both injuries were “inoperable and unrecoverable.”

As team members mourn the loss of the animals, the statement added, the track is working to determine cause and appropriate investments to minimize risk to the sport and its property.

Horse Dies At Churchill Downs, 8th Recent Fatality At Home Of Kentucky Derby

“We do not accept this as suitable or tolerable and share the frustrations of the public, and in some cases, the questions to which we do not yet have answers,” the statement added. “We have been rigorously working since the opening of the meet to understand what has led to this spike and have yet to find a conclusive discernable pattern as we await the findings of ongoing investigations into those injuries and fatalities.”

Also, a Kentucky steward’s report from May 13 lists the previously unreported death of Bosque Redondo after finishing 10th in the seventh race. The report did not state the injury, but the colt was transported to Lexington for observation and eventually put down after a poor prognosis for recovery.

Churchill Downs’ statement said it commissioned surface expert Mick Peterson to perform additional tests on the track and that the data did not raise concerns. The data is consistent with prior measurements from Churchill Downs or other tracks, the statement added.

An epidemiological study with the Jockey Club is reviewing each horse to determine undetected patterns not previously identified, the statement added.

KSL 5 TV Live

Sports

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Instant Replay: Utah Softball’s Julia Jimenez Hits A Grand Slam

Utah's third baseman Julia Jimenez hit a timely grand slam for the Utes against San Diego State in day two of the Super Regionals.

18 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Bucks Finalizing Deal To Make Raptors’ Adrian Griffin Their Head Coach, AP Source Says

A person familiar with the situation says the Milwaukee Bucks are finalizing a deal to make Adrian Griffin their head coach.

18 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Heat Still Lead East Finals, But Celtics Roaring Back With Eye On History

The Celtics are halfway to history and already in a small club. Of the first 150 NBA teams that trailed 3-0, just 14 found a way to Game 6.

18 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

New Bill To Build Athletics Stadium On Las Vegas Strip Caps Nevada’s Cost At $380 Million

A bill in the Nevada Legislature would give the Athletics up to $380 million for a 30,000-seat, $1.5 billion stadium on the Las Vegas Strip.

18 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Is ‘Colorado Looking For A Lifeboat;’ Is Big Ten Possible Landing Spot?

Colorado is one of the schools that is seemingly looking at all of its options. Could the Buffaloes join another league not named the Big 12?

18 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utes Fall To San Diego State In First Super Regional Game

Utah softball is playing host to SDSU in the Super Regional round of the NCAA Tournament, falling to the Aztecs in the opener.

18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Asian little girl playing arcade game on the computer machines at the shopping mall outlets...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

diverse group of friends dance outside under string lights...

Lighting Design

5 Frequently Asked Questions About Outdoor Lighting

Read for the most frequently asked questions about outdoor lighting to help narrow the search for your home.

Stack of old laptops with dark background...

PC Laptops

Old Laptop Upgrades You Need to Try Before Throwing it Away

Get the most out of your investment. Try these old laptop upgrades before throwing it out to keep it running fast and efficient.

Happy diverse college or university students are having fun on their graduation day...

BYU MBA at the Marriott School of Business

How to Choose What MBA Program is Right for You: Take this Quiz Before You Apply!

Wondering what MBA program is right for you? Take this quiz before you apply to see if it will help you meet your goals.

Close up of an offset printing machine during production...

Les Olson IT

Top 7 Reasons to Add a Production Printer to Your Business

Learn about the different digital production printers and how they can help your company save time and money.

2 horses die from injuries at Churchill Downs, bringing total to 12