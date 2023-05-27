KSL Flood Watch
Instant Replay: Utah Softball's Julia Jimenez Hits A Grand Slam

May 27, 2023, 6:01 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – Bases are loaded and Julia’s at bat…Utah’s third baseman Julia Jimenez hit a timely grand slam for the Utes against San Diego State in day two of the Super Regionals.

After a disappointing outing the night before at the plate, Utah has been on fire against the Aztecs. Perhaps the best play of the day so far, however, was Jimenez smashing the ball out of the park with bases loaded and sending everyone home to give Utah a 7-1 advantage in the fourth inning.

RELATED: Utes Fall To San Diego State In First Super Regional Game

Utah has also enjoyed a home run hit from Ellessa Bonstrom at the top of the first to give them an early 2-0 lead.

Utah Softball Not Done Punishing SDSU

At the top of the fifth, Shelbi Ortiz hit her own home run to send herself and two other runners home, making it a 10-1 game in favor of the Utes. Utah needed to win Saturday’s game to keep their hopes of moving on to the Soft Ball World Series alive after dropping Friday night’s game.

With a win today, a third game will be played on Sunday to determine a winner of this series.

Amy Hogue Predicted A ‘Chess Match’

Utah head coach Amy Hogue anticipated a little bit of a “chess match” against SDSU since they are playing a series with them this weekend instead of the round-robin style of the weekend before.

“That is my favorite part of the game,” Hogue said. “I spend a lot of time doing that- I’m more of the game strategist type of person. We have a program we can look at that shows what counts they like to run in and all of those types of things. It comes into play right when it matters. Does this kid like to sac bunt or is she someone who will squeeze bunt? You have to have that in your notes, but mostly you go back to what you’re used to doing and what your tendencies are at the end of the year and that is just to grind.”

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram: @BodkinKSLsports

