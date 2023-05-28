Driver killed in single-vehicle crash near Utah-Arizona borders

SAN JUAN COUNTY, Utah — A driver was killed in a crash while crossing the San Juan River at the Mexican Hat bridge Friday afternoon.

According to a Utah Highway Patrol statement, the crash happened at approximately 1:56 p.m. on State route 163 near milepost 21.

The car was traveling northbound and failed to navigate a 90-degree right-hand turn causing it to strike the cliff wall. The driver sustained a fatal injury due to the crash.

UHP is investigating if impairment or a medical condition was a factor in the crash.