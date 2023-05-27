Real Salt Lake Scores First Against Minnesota With Savarino Strike

SALT LAKE CITY – Real Salt Lake forward Jefferson Savarino buried a shot into the back of the net to give his team a first half lead on the road against Minnesota United FC.

MNUFC hosted RSL at Allianz Field in Saint Paul, Minnesota on Saturday, May 27.

During the 28th minute, Danny Musovski send the ball toward the middle of the pitch and into the possession of Savarino. The forward took the ball into the box before sending it in between the posts with a right-footed strike.

Savarino’s goal gave Real Salt Lake a 1-0 lead.

Entering the match, Savarino had recorded three goals, three assists, 36 shots, and 12 shots on target in 11 appearances this season.

RELATED: Real Salt Lake GM Elliot Fall Speaks On Club Turning Season Around

Real Salt Lake’s match against Minnesota is broadcast on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV+ and KSL Sports Zone.

Minnesota United FC vs. Real Salt Lake

Real Salt Lake arrives in Minnesota with a 4-3-6 record this season. RSL currently sits in 11th place in the MLS’ Western Conference standings with 15 points on the year. RSL has a minus-nine goal differential in 2023.M

Minnesota United is in sixth place in the West. Minnesota has earned 18 points so far in 2023. The club has been outscored by only two total goals throughout the season.

Real Salt Lake has won three of its last five contests and has only suffered one loss during that timespan. Minnesota has also won three of its last five matches, but has dropped the other two fixtures.

Last season, Real Salt Lake and Minnesota split their season series, 1-1. Minnesota captured a 3-2 victory in Saint Paul on July 3, 2022. At America First Field, Real Salt Lake exacted revenge with a 3-0 win against Minnesota on August 31, 2022.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @kyleireland