Utah Patriot Front member will be sentenced for child pornography charges

May 27, 2023, 9:17 PM

Jared M. Boyce, 27, of Springville, Utah (Kootenai County Sheriff's Office)

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — A Utah man who was arrested last year for his involvement with a white nationalist group in Idaho has admitted to possessing child pornography while in Utah County.

Jared M. Boyce, 28, of Springville, Utah, pleaded guilty in April to nine of the 22 second-degree felony charges of sexual exploitation of a minor and a class A misdemeanor of dealing in harmful material to a minor, according to court records. The other felony charges were dismissed with prejudice.

According to court documents, on July 11, 2022, the FBI seized Boyce’s phone for an “unrelated investigation.” FBI agents obtained a search warrant for Boyce’s phone and uncovered 22 images of child pornography.

“The images involve children from toddlers to prepubescents performing sexual acts on adults or other children, as well as images of children exposing their genitals,” stated court documents, with some images contacting notes describing the photos.

During a police interview with Boyce, he admitted possessing and accessing the images in Utah County.

According to court documents, Boyce also admitted having “sexually themed conversations about children” in an online chatroom, sending sexually explicit images of children, and having an ongoing conversation with a 16-year-old girl to who he sent explicit images of himself.

Boyce was one of 31 Patriot Front group members arrested for suspicion of conspiracy to riot at an Idaho LGBTQ pride event on June 2022. 

According to court documents, Boyce is facing 30 years in prison for child pornography charges and will be sentenced on Tuesday. He still faces his Idaho charge from Kootenai County.

