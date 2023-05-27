Real Salt Lake Picks Up Point In Road Draw With Minnesota United FC

SALT LAKE CITY – Pablo Mastroeni’s Real Salt Lake earned one point after playing Minnesota United FC to a draw with a strong defensive effort on the road.

MNUFC hosted RSL at Allianz Field in Saint Paul, Minnesota on Saturday, May 27.

Real Salt Lake and Minnesota tied, 1-1.

The visiting side played a solid 20 minutes against the Loons before striking first after the midway point of the opening half.

During the 28th minute, Danny Musovski sent the ball toward the middle of the pitch and into the possession of Jefferson Savarino. The forward took the ball into the box before sending it in between the posts with a right-footed strike. Savarino’s goal gave Real Salt Lake a 1-0 lead.

However, Real Salt Lake’s luck turned a few short minutes later.

An own goal, credited to RSL’s Justen Glad, leveled the scoreboard during the 31st minute of action.

Later in the half, Real Salt Lake found the back of the net for the second time. However, the goal was quickly called back by the referee.

Minnesota pressed the visitors during the final minutes of the half but the score remained 1-1 going into the halftime break.

After he was shaken up in the first half, RSL goalkeeper Zac MacMath was replaced by Gavin Beavers to start the final 45 minutes of game time.

During the second half, Minnesota continued to push and outshot Real Salt Lake, though neither side was able to connect any shots on frame.

RSL had a few chances late in the match, including in extra time. However, solid defense by both clubs resulted in each team picking up a point.

With the draw, Real Salt Lake improved its record to 4-4-6 this season.

Real Salt Lake’s next match is at home against the LA Galaxy on Wednesday, May 31 at 7:30 p.m. (MDT). The game will be broadcast on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV+ and KSL Sports Zone.

Minnesota United FC vs. Real Salt Lake

Real Salt Lake arrives in Minnesota with a 4-3-6 record this season. RSL currently sits in 11th place in the MLS’ Western Conference standings with 15 points on the year. RSL has a minus-nine goal differential in 2023.M

Minnesota United is in sixth place in the West. Minnesota has earned 18 points so far in 2023. The club has been outscored by only two total goals throughout the season.

Real Salt Lake has won three of its last five contests and has only suffered one loss during that timespan. Minnesota has also won three of its last five matches but has dropped the other two fixtures.

Last season, Real Salt Lake and Minnesota split their season series, 1-1. Minnesota captured a 3-2 victory in Saint Paul on July 3, 2022. At America First Field, Real Salt Lake exacted revenge with a 3-0 win against Minnesota on August 31, 2022.

