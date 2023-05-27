KSL Flood Watch
Dellandrea Scores Twice In 3rd, Stars Stay Alive With 4-2 Victory Over Golden Knights

May 27, 2023, 9:02 PM

BY


KSL Sports

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Ty Dellandrea scored twice in a 1:27 span midway through the third period and the Dallas Stars beat the Vegas Golden Knights 4-2 on Saturday night to stay alive in the Western Conference Final.

The Stars escaped elimination for the second game in a row and head to Dallas for Game 6 on Monday night down 3-2. Dallas is attempting to become the fifth team in NHL history win a series after being down 3-0.

Dellandrea had the first multigoal game of his playoff career, and it helped back a 27-save performance from Jake Oettinger. Jason Robertson and Luke Glendening also scored, and Thomas Harley had two assists.

Chandler Stephenson and Ivan Barbashev scored for the Knights, and Jonathan Marchessault had two assists to extend his points streak to four games. Adin Hill made 30 saves.

Dellandrea scored from the right circle to put Dallas ahead, the puck deflecting off Vegas defenseman Alex Pietrangelo with 9:25 left. Then, Dellandrea scored from the slot with 7:58 remaining for the Stars’ first multigoal lead of the series.

The teams traded goals in the first two periods.

Jack Eichel battled two Stars players for the puck in Vegas’ offensive zone, and then Barbashev swooped in and made a fantastic move to glide past Oettinger and score with 6:24 left in the first period. The Stars wasted little time in answering when Glendening scored on a deflection less than two minutes later.

Dallas was robbed of what looked like a sure goal when Hill snagged a point-blank shot from Roope Hintz, who then threw his back in disbelief.

Like in the first period, the Knights had a goal in the second quickly answered by one from the Stars. Stephenson scored from the left circle at 16:40 of the period, and Robertson knocked his own rebounds 2:09 later to make it 2-2. Stephenson tied the Knights’ record with his eight playoff goal this year, and Robertson had his fifth of the series.

