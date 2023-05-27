Utah Warriors Stay Hot, Defeat Rugby ATL At Home

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Warriors defeated the San Diego Legion at home by 16, 28-12, to climb to 9-4 on the season.

The Warriors have won six of their last 8 games and held the Western Conference’s 3-seed. Atlanta sits in the East’s 4-seed with a record of 5-6-1.

Almost that time ⌛ pic.twitter.com/KMdZDnpPr1 — Utah Warriors Rugby (@utwarriorsrugby) May 28, 2023

Utah Warriors Rugby ATL

First Half

Utah applied pressure on the Atlanta defense early on.

After the Warriors spent much of the first five minutes near the goalline, Joe Mano finally got across for the try. The conversion kick was made to give Utah a 7-0 lead.

First try of the game comes from Joe Mano 🔥🔥#ForTheNation pic.twitter.com/Kwqn6UTCi3 — Utah Warriors Rugby (@utwarriorsrugby) May 28, 2023

On Utah’s next possession, Atlanta made the necessary adjustments and got the stop.

Rugby ATL couldn’t hold the Warriors off for long. After regaining possession, Utah made it down the field and Joel Hodgson got the try. Another conversion kick made the score 14-0 in the 20th minute.

Joel Hodgson adds another one! UTAH 14 – 0 ATL pic.twitter.com/zj455oUapY — Utah Warriors Rugby (@utwarriorsrugby) May 28, 2023

Caleb Makene missed a penalty kick in the 28th minute.

Atlanta got on the board with a try shortly after Utah’s missed kick, 14-5.

Neither team could get much going before the halftime break.

Second Half

Utah kept their foot on the gas after the break. In the 48th minute, got across the plane for the Warrior’s third try of the night.

The conversion kick was made to give Utah a 16-point lead, 21-5.

TRY TIME – Calvin Whiting pic.twitter.com/USNj9qMjCt — Utah Warriors Rugby (@utwarriorsrugby) May 28, 2023

Rugby ATL answered with a try just a few minutes later to drop the Utah lead to nine.

Both the Warriors and Rugby ATL made stops with their backs against the wall on the following possessions.

Atlanta had the edge on time of possession in the second half but Utah’s defense stood strong. In the 75th minute, Atlanta made it all the way to the goal line but couldn’t turn it into points.

Tomasi Tonga scored in the closing minute to cap off the impressive Utah win, 28-12.

Tomasi Tonga puts the team on his back for the TRY!#ForTheNation pic.twitter.com/kU2FmckWvS — Utah Warriors Rugby (@utwarriorsrugby) May 28, 2023

